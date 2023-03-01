Sometimes it is just easier to be taller than the competition.
Standing at over 6-feet tall, Reeltown’s Yonna Kimble quite literally towers over the competition.
Watching a Reeltown basketball game, it is hard to miss Kimble’s immense skill set.
On defense, Kimble led her team in blocks per game, swatting away more than two balls per contest.
Under the basket, Kimble snagged over 11 rebounds per game, leading her team.
Offensively, she was also the team’s leading scorer, knocking in almost 16 points per game.
All in a day's work. Kimble is the All-Outlook Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“She means a lot of things to us,” Rebel coach Will Solomon said. “She can shoot the jumper from the short corner, has a really beautiful mid-range shot. She can handle the ball against the press. She had a lot on her.”
In total this season, Kimble scored 298 points, grabbed 214 rebounds and blocked 50 balls.
“Averaging a double-double is not as easy as it seems,” Kimble said. “However, it became easier as I got more comfortable with who I am as a player and what I bring to the game.”
Statistically, Kimble seems like a one-woman wrecking crew, but she had help along the way.
Growing alongside Kimble was her running mate Delayna Tapley who Kimble said only helped her and the team play better as the year went on.
“(We) both got in sync going back and forth with scoring points and every time they tried to stop me, I kicked it to her and vice versa,” Kimble said. “The chemistry was unmatched and we were actually having fun.”
In her final game in blue and white, an area tournament loss to Horseshoe Bend, Kimble led her team in scoring with 15 points. Nine of those came in the second half as Kimble tried to will her team to victory.
While the season may not have gone exactly how the Rebel faithful might have wanted, Kimble said she continued to grow as a player and person alongside her squad.
“We progressed as the season came along and we managed to grow as a team,” Kimble said. “We got beat by a team at the beginning of the season, but by the end of the season we beat them by two.”
Solomon said he has seen unmatched improvement from Kimble from her freshman year to her senior season.
Much of what makes Kimble so good has been aided and discovered during the offseason, and her work ethic and drive only made her stronger as the years went on.
“She took it upon herself to get in hours outside of practice time,” Solomon said. “Whenever she could, she would get in the gym and work. Her improvement as an individual was her want to be better on her own. After her sophomore year, I told her what her stats were. Her response was, ‘Yes sir. They are going to be even better next year.’”
Last season, Kimble was named the Outlook’s Player of the Year, and all Kimble did this season was improve on that.
As a junior, Kimble scored 13.6 points per game, which she upped by 2.1 points per game as a senior.
She snagged 9.5 rebounds per game last year, upgrading to 11.3 in her final year.
In terms of blocks per game, she blocked 2.1 shots per contest last year which she raised to a 2.6-block average this season.
A longtime goal for Kimble was to potentially play at the next level, and after her best and final season, she will get the chance to do so. She will be signing her National Letter of Intent to a college at 2 p.m. Friday at Reeltown High School.