Coosa’s Anna Casas put the Lady Cougars on her back in a game last week against Reeltown. She went 3-3 at the plate, grabbing three of her team’s five total hits. She also pitched a complete game on the mound, tossing two strikeouts.
Caylin Woods, Dadeville softball
Helping to break Dadeville’s two game losing skid was pitcher Caylin Woods. Woods pitched a five-inning mercy rule win over Russell County, striking out six batters while only allowing five hits. This season, Woods has pitched the most innings on her team while also tossing the most strikeouts.
Madison Smith, Horseshoe Bend softball
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
While only an eighth grader, Horseshoe Bend’s Madison Smith is making a big name for herself. During her team’s senior night, Smith hit a walk-off single to defeat Reeltown. The middle schooler went 3-5 at the plate during the game, leading the team. She also pitched the entire game, striking out five.
The Outlook's Fan Vote Player of the Week
Who should be this week's Player of the Week? Vote now! Voting closes Friday afternoon.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.