Caiden Hyde, Benjamin Russell baseball
The Outlook's Fan Vote Player of the Week
Who should be this week's Player of the Week? Voting closes Friday afternoon.
Caiden Hyde, Benjamin Russell baseball
Benjamin Russell’s Caiden Hyde had two strong showings last week, helping earn his squad two wins. At the plate in the team’s first game against Tallassee on Tuesday, Hyde went 3-5 and scored three runners. His three RBIs were tied for the team best on the day. On the mound against Dadeville on Friday, Hyde pitched three solid innings, striking out six and only giving up one hit.
Blake Smith, Reeltown baseball
Blake Smith does a little bit of everything for Reeltown, and he does it in an impressive way. Against Highland Home on Monday, Smith had a four-hit day along with pitching for two innings and giving up a single hit, while also striking out two. In a win over Appalachian on Thursday, Smith pitched five innings and also punched out five. Against Marbury on Thursday, Smith tied for a team-high in hits with two and also pitched two innings while striking out two batters.
Cole Carmack, Dadeville baseball
In four games played last week, Carmack recorded at least one hit in every one. He tied for a team-high in hits with two in game one against Reeltown on Tuesday, and also had two hits in his team’s win over Reeltown in the second game played. Against Benjamin Russell and Sylacauga on Friday, Carmack recorded a hit in both games and also pitched four innings against the Aggies and struck out four.
Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.
Sports Editor
