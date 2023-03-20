The Outlook's Fan Vote Player of the Week

Dadeville’s DJ Hall has been quite the force this year of the Tigers’ track and field team. In the second iteration of the Monday MAdness meet, Hall earned the meet’s top spot in the triple jump while also coming in second in the high jump. In the first Monday MAdness meet, Hall also earned the top overall spot in the long jump.
Arthur Woods, Reeltown baseball
Looking to rebound after a loss to LAMP, Woods helped lead Reeltown over Isabella in a 12-2 win on Thursday. Woods led the team in hits, going 3-5, and also was second on the team in RBIs with two. The Rebels carried their win over Isabella to Saturday, where Reeltown defeated the Mustangs again, this time 16-0.
Jaxon Hay, Benjamin Russell baseball
Jaxon Hay is always going to be a factor for the Wildcat baseball team. Whether it be on the mound, at the plate or both, Hay is always involved. Last week, Hay hit the game-winning RBI in extra innings against Valley, giving Ben Russell its 10th victory of the season. In a losing effort against Sylacauga, Hay was still a big factor on the rubber. The junior pitched five innings and struck out six while only allowing four hits.
