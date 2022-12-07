Braxton Wilson v Reeltown
Buy Now

Lizi Arbogast / Horseshoe Bend's Braxton Wilson returns a kickoff against Reeltown.

 Lizi Arbogast

Braxton Wilson’s fingerprints are already all over the Horseshoe Bend football team.

Braxton Wilson
Buy Now

Braxton Wilson warms up pregame for a season opening contest against Wadley. August 19, 2022. 
Braxton Wilson against LaFayette
Buy Now

Freshman Braxton Wilson (14) rushes against LaFayette. Sept. 30, 2022. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you