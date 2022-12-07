Braxton Wilson’s fingerprints are already all over the Horseshoe Bend football team.
It is hard to believe that Wilson is just a freshman, as his workload in all three phases of football would mostly mirror that of a seasoned veteran.
It seems that in any given play during a Generals’ football game, Wilson is somehow involved. On offense, he gets a majority of the carries in the running game and can even split out wide to catch balls in the passing game.
On defense, Wilson is tasked with shadowing dangerous receivers on the outside at corner and even played some interior defense as the season went on, due to injuries. He basically floated around the backend of the Horseshoe Bend defense, looking to make a play wherever he could.
On special teams, Wilson fields punts and kicks and also chases down those who do the same on the opposite team.
No matter how gassed Wilson may be, and he surely is sometimes, he is going to try to be on the field to help his team any way he can.
Overall on the season, Wilson was a huge cog in the Horseshoe Bend system that saw the team to its best season under head coach Jeremy Phillips. The Generals went 4-6 on the year, opening and closing its season with victories.
To Wilson, his freshman year was a good foray into the world of high school football. But now he has experience and now he knows what to expect. The only way is up from here.
“I think the season went great,” Wilson said. “But, there are some things that I have to work on for me to be the player I want to be.”
In the season opener against Wadley, a 14-6 victory and the first win over the Bulldogs since 2020, Wilson already was making his mark.
In a defense-minded contest, Wilson picked up a poor snap from the Wadley offense, and housed it for a 45-yard score in his first high school football game.
During the game, Wilson only had one thing on his mind.
“Just score,” Wilson said. “Just score. Take it as far as you can and if you score, you score. That’s points.”
Wilson later acknowledged that even before ever playing a high school snap, he was confident he was going to start his career 1-0.
“We came out there knowing we were going to win,” Wilson said. “And thanks to all the team working together, we pulled out that win.”
The big win on the opening week was then followed by three straight loses, all to regional teams.
Wilson and his squad knew they had to get right, and saw the team’s matchup with Fayetteville as an opportunity to get back in the win column.
“My favorite part of this season was when we played Fayetteville and we came out there ready to rip their heads off,” Wilson said. “We beat them, and that was probably my best game with five touchdowns.”
Horseshoe Bend cruised by the Wolves 48-20, riding Wilson to get back into the win column.
The freshman returned a punt for a touchdown, and scored four more times on the ground to make a midseason statement.
One thing his coach noted, and Wilson also acknowledged, is that as the season went on he was able to change his running style. Around the time of the Fayetteville game, Wilson started to get more upfield, which helped change the course of not only his season but that of his team.
“At first I was running east and west, but coach and I worked on it and at the end of the season I was running north and south,” Wilson said.
A big part of Horseshoe Bend’s offense is the run game, and playing running back is what Wilson says is his favorite position.
Wilson had plenty more big games at running back throughout his freshman campaign, like a 200-plus yard night against Goshen where he also ran in two scores.
Wilson put up another two-score effort against Barbour County and scored all eight of his team’s points against LaFayette.
Against Luverne, in what ended as a heartbreaking loss, Wilson showed he could be just as dominant on the defensive side of things.
Around midway through the third quarter, a Luverne back caught a pitch in the backfield and was off the races. However, his scoring efforts were thwarted by Wilson who chased down the free runner just inches shy of the end zone.
Attempting to keep Luverne out of the end zone, the visiting quarterback was crushed in the backfield leaving the ball up for grabs. It was Wilson who instinctively found it, housing the ball for an over 90-yard score. The play would be called back, but further proved just how valuable Wilson can be for his team if given the proper chance.
“The season went good for us, but there are a lot of things that the team overall needs to work on,” Wilson said.
Next year, Wilson wants to build off his freshman season success, and potentially help his team earn a spot in the playoffs.
“I want to have a winning record next year,” Wilson said. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”