It is hard to put Malcolm Simmons in a box, both literally and figuratively.
In the literal sense, any defense that puts eight or nine men in the box against Simmons and his offense will be met with a cacophony of screams, all yelling the same thing: rhino.
When that ‘rhino’ call is made, Simmons takes over as the quarterback for his team and it is normally off to the races for the junior, who can either body his way through a pile-up or bounce the ball outside and dash along the open grass.
In a broader sense, Simmons does so much for the Wildcats it is hard to pin down what exactly he is best in.
If you ask the bulky no. 15 what position fits him best, he will tell you he is a wide receiver, and to his credit he is a mighty fine one.
“My true position is wide receiver,” Simmons said. “I think I am the best in the nation.”
On the year, catching balls for the state’s fourth best passer in Gabe Benton, Simmons hauled in almost 46 yards per game and was second on the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. He caught 31 balls for 503 total yards.
He is being actively looked at by colleges to play wide receiver at the next level. Wide receiver is the position he loves, and will likely see his game be translated the best.
So, Simmons is a receiver, right? Well, not exactly.
He also plays running back for the Wildcats, and his numbers there are even better than that of his as a receiver.
He led his team in rushing this season, averaging almost 69 yards per game while also adding 11 scores on the ground.
However, that is still not all.
In that rhino lineup, Simmons takes over as the wildcat quarterback. It would be one thing if all he did was run out of that lineup, which he did most of the time, but he also showed he can throw.
Against Hueytown in the playoffs, Simmons threw for a 64-yard touchdown. He caught a swing pass in the backfield, and casually chucked up a ball that traveled over 50 yards in the air for the score. He also completed another pass on the year, giving him a 100% completion percentage during his stellar junior campaign.
Still, that is not all.
He also plays multiple positions on defense, seeing most of time spent at safety. He logged one pick on the year and broke up two passes. As the year went on, his efforts focused more towards scoring on the offensive side. Yet, there are still more positions that Simmons can play.
When you think of someone that plays every position on offense, you might not associate them with being a punter. In fact, the natural idea of a punter is the furthest thing from what Simmons is and looks like. If you saw him running the ball through tacklers en route to a big score, you would not assume that you watched Alabama’s best punter do so.
But, you would be wrong.
Simmons led the entire state of Alabama in punting average as his 44-yards per kick were tops in the state. His 1,276 yards of total punting also topped the state leaderboards, along with his season-best 63-yard boot that also led the state in longest punt this year.
“Punting, I take pride in,” Simmons said. “I try my hardest at every position I play. I started punting in the third grade and have been getting better ever since. All year I was watching my punting average.”
Is Simmons a punter? Is he a receiver that can also play running back? Is he a running back that is built more like a receiver? Is he a modern day high school football unicorn? Who knows exactly, but Simmons for sure knows that he is the best at being the Swiss Army Knife his team needs.
“There is nobody in the world that can play as many positions as I do and dominate them like me,” Simmons said.
In Benjamin Russell’s new look this year, Simmons clearly excelled. His squad averaged almost 35 points per game, and defensively they held opponents to less than 19 per contest.
His team went undefeated at home and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. To be a part of something special like this past season, to forever be known as the guy that carried a large part of his squad’s success meant a lot to Simmons when he looked back on it.
“We had an awesome season,” Simmons said. “Coming off a losing season, to a winning season, it was great to accomplish what we did this year. It was amazing.”
The Wildcats rattled off three straight wins to start their year, beating opponents by a scoring margin of 97-27. A loss at Homewood ended the streak, before the team got right again at Smiths Station.
In that Smiths Station game, Simmons had a moment where he realized he was doing something special.
“When we played Smiths Station, and I scored on that long run with that amazing block from Corri (Milliner), I knew it was just two people to beat and I am off to the races,” Simmons said.
Simmons did beat those two defenders on his way to a 64-yard touchdown run that night, but his day was far from over.
He scored three total times against Smiths Station, rushing for 110 yards and two scores while hauling in two catches for 104 yards and another score.
If you asked anyone outside of Simmons what his best game this year might be, you would probably get a different answer.
You could get the Hueytown game, where Simmons threw, caught and rushed for a score or you could get his three touchdown game as a wide receiver against Helena.
While the jury may be out on what exactly Simmons is on the football field, and what he may be best at, it is for certain that he is an excellent football player. The sky's the limit for no. 15 in his senior season next year. Only time will tell what next fall will bring for The Outlook’s 2022 Player of the Year, and the Wildcat’s rushing-catching-throwing-tackling-punting unicorn Malcolm Simmons.