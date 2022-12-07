Malcolm Simmons 92322

Benjamin Russell receiver Malcon Simmons (15) breaks away for an over 70-yard touchdown run against the Smith Station Panthers at Martin-Savarese Stadium on Sep. 23, 2022.

 

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

 

Malcolm Simmons
Buy Now

Malcolm Simmons rushes the ball against Calera on September 2, 2022. 
malcolm simmons against clay
Buy Now

Malcolm Simmons (15) rushes against Clay Central, August 26 2022.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you