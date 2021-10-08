Central Alabama Community College’s golf team just keeps on rolling.
After setting a new collegiate record and taking home the tournament title at the Derrall Foreman Invitational a few weeks ago, the Trojans captured another tournament crown Tuesday, the Trojan Invitational, a competition it served as host for.
“I’m very proud of how the boys endured the conditions in this tournament, weather conditions were tough,” CACC golf coach David Jennings said. “Monday’s round included rain that ranged from a drizzle to driving rain. The golf course was extremely wet, but it held up well.”
What was originally a three-round tournament got cut to two rounds due to inclement weather during Monday afternoon’s scheduled second round.
CACC, playing at Lagoon Park Golf Course in Montgomery, shot the best team score in both Sunday’s round and Tuesday’s round.
On Monday morning in the first round, the team shot a combined 287 to finish one stroke under par, the only squad to finish below par that round out of the 14-team field at the tournament.
All accomplished through wet course conditions.
“Monday’s morning round weather had the players trudge the course through some heavy showers,” Jennings said.
The Trojans followed up that score with the best team round from any school in any round at the competition, with a 282 giving them a total score seven strokes under par across the two days. They won the Invitational by nine strokes.
Hayden Carner posted the best individual results for CACC, finishing in a tie for second place at the Invitational with 141 strokes, three strokes under par for the tournament. Tanner Guthrie came in just one stroke behind for fifth place, posting the best individual round with a five under par second for the Trojans.
Dawson Farni came in a tie for seventh, while Jarod Edwards and Ken Goforth were tied for 11th and tied for 13th, respectively.
CACC’s next tournament will be Oct. 17-19 at the Calhoun Fall Invite in Decatur.