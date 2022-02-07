Things looked bleak for Reeltown girls basketball with less than six minutes to play Monday.
Taking on Beulah in a win-or-go-home area tournament contest, the Rebels trailed 29-24 with their offense sputtering most of the evening outside one player.
So, to that one player they went.
Forward Yonna Kimble rattled off 11 of Reeltown’s 13 fourth-quarter points including the eventual game-winning basket as the Rebels came back and secured a heart-pounding 37-35 win over Beulah and a berth in the AHSAA Class 3A sub regional tournament.
The Rebels will play Dadeville Wednesday for an area championship.
“I think this is the fourth year in-a-row we’ve made sub regional,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “A lot of teams can’t say that. So we want to enjoy it tonight and it does make us feel better, but our ultimate goal is to win that Area 7 championship.”
Kimble tallied 28 of Reeltown’s 37 points in total Monday. She added 12 rebounds and five blocks.
The Rebels’ leading scorer for the season felt the complete repertoire of her game throughout the contest, she said, but many of her biggest buckets down the stretch came with clean finishes from the low post.
“I just wanted to win,” Kimble said. “I was thinking in my head, ‘We’ve got to win. We can’t stop here, we’ve got to go further.’ So I couldn’t give up then, I couldn’t let my team down.”
Kimble started her squad’s miniature comeback with a transition layup to cut the Tigers’ lead to 29-26.
She followed that up with a pretty up-and-under finish at the rim then knocked down two free throws to close a personal 6-0 run and hand Reeltown a 30-29 lead with 4:25 to play.
“It was a team effort — we weren’t getting her the ball enough in the first half,” Solomon said. “Our guards, I thought, did a good job of handling pressure. We had a lot of turnovers in the first half, and in the second half they realized that, offensively, we had to get the ball to Yonna.”
A second up-and-under move gave the Rebels another lead once Beulah tied the game, but a wall of adversity soon crashed in.
Guard Olivia Daughtrey caught the ball at the end of a long possession for the Tigers and fired up a prayer of a 3 from the left wing with mere inches of space between the ball and the outstretched arms of a Reeltown defender.
The ball hit the top left corner of the backboard and went in. Beulah led 33-32.
“I am more proud of this team and the way that they’ve matured from the beginning of the season until now than probably any team I’ve coached,” Solomon said. “Because halfway through the season, as soon as she hit that shot, our heads would have gone down and our body language would have been terrible.
“All of us coach for more than just winning, and you want to see your young ladies mature. We talked to them about that in the locker room after the game. Our body language throughout the whole game was good and we kept a positive attitude.”
One last up-and-under move from Kimble gave Reeltown the lead it wouldn’t relinquish at 34-33.
Dasia Keith recorded a steal and breakaway layup, then Kimble hit a free throw to make the advantage two scores and salt the game away.
“She’s 110 percent every trip down the floor,” Solomon said of Kimble. “Her energy that she brings, her dynamic personality is a big part of our success.”
With the win, Reeltown has locked up a spot in the Class 3A playoffs, which begins with sub regional competition next week. Prior to that though, the Rebels will battle with Dadeville — a team that’s bested them twice this season — for an area championship.
“We’re on to Dadeville now,” Kimble said. “We want to go far so we’re going to do what it takes to get there.”