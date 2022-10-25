The final week of the high school football regular season is upon us. Whether your team is fighting for one last victory, or looking ahead to playoffs, the final game of the year is important regardless. Three of the five area teams will have at least one more week ahead of them, while the two others are playing to get one last victory for their seniors.
Thursday, October 27
Central Coosa at Autaugaville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eagles Nest Stadium, Autaugaville
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
Central Coosa gets a short week for its final game of the year, getting a date with postseason-bound Autaugaville. The Eagles have only won once in their last four contests, so there is certainly room for Coosa to spring a victory on a team that may already be looking ahead. Coosa has not won since the second week of the season, and ending the year with a victory could be a huge step forward for head coach Shundell Russaw’s program heading into the off season. The Cougars are young, and have a coach who has lit a fire in the program. A victory in their final game could really change the trajectory for the Cougars.
Friday, October 28
Valley at Benjamin Russell
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Charles E. Bailey Sr., Sportplex
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 29-18-2
Synopsis:
Benjamin Russell clinched a playoff berth with last Friday’s win over Helena. This Friday will be a good tune-up opportunity for the Wildcats, before their next Friday date with Hueytown. Valley is 4-5 and is not going to the postseason, so the Rams will want to end their season with a victory. Still, Benjamin Russell is undefeated at home and will likely want to make a statement before heading to the playoffs. The Wildcats have not lost to Valley since 1991 and will look to continue that against Valley’s stingy defense. Win or lose, the Wildcats still have a game on the horizon.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wicksburg at Dadeville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
With last Friday’s win, the Tigers are firmly planted in the postseason, clinching the top spot in their region and a date with Southside Selma next week. While that was a feat in itself, the Tigers still have an undefeated regular season on the line. Dadeville will have to put that undefeated record up against a solid Wicksburg team that averages 28 points per game. Dadeville’s defense has shown it is more than capable of stopping a good offense (ask Randolph County) so this game could be yet another showing of how dominant Dadeville can be. The last time Dadeville went undefeated in the regular season was 2011.
Horseshoe Bend at Beulah
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bobcat Stadium, Valley
Series: Horseshoe Bend leads 8-4
Synopsis:
While Horseshoe Bend may not be headed to the postseason, the Generals will want to end their season on a high-note. In what has been a season of what-ifs, Friday’s matchup should be a good palate cleanser heading into the offseason. Beulah is 1-8 and has only scored 90 combined points all year. The Generals defense is good, and freshman Braxton Wilson is the real deal. Picking up a fourth win at the end of the year would actually give Horseshoe Bend its most wins under head coach Jeremy Phillips and a solid way to send off seniors like Luke Jones and Rylan Sharpe. Horseshoe Bend has lost its last two to Beulah, meaning plenty is on the line for Friday.
Reeltown at Zion Chapel
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Greene Memorial Stadium, Jack
Series: Reeltown leads 3-0
Synopsis:
The Rebels are having one of their best years under head coach Matt Johnson, and are headed to the playoffs yet again. Before Reeltown can meet Thorsby, the Rebels will have to take care of 3-6 Zion Chapel. The Zion Chapel Rebels have been shutout twice this year, and have only broken 20 points three times this year. The Reeltown Rebels pride themselves on strong defense, led by guys like Arthur Woods, and should have no problem cleaning up against Zion Chapel. If Reeltown wins, it will be its eighth victory in a row, its best win streak since the team won nine in a row in 2019. The 2019 team made it to the State Championship.