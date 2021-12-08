Strong attackers can bring an incredible energy level to any team, and there’s no denying the lift Zaria Roberson gave Benjamin Russell any time she was on the floor.
She led the Wildcats in kills (127) and finished second in blocks (19) in the 2021 season, doing so with a ruthlessly efficient kill rate of 45 percent.
No other Benjamin Russell player with at least 50 attacks on the year finished higher than 41 percent.
For her efforts as the centerpiece in the Wildcats’ offense, Roberson has been selected as the Alexander City Outlook’s Player of the Year.
“It’s so big to see her come into her own, because she was so nervous about becoming a middle blocker,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said during the season. “She was unsure of herself last year. So to see her come into her own and take on that leadership role, it’s been really fun to watch. We’ve relied on her all year to get us going. If we need a point, the ball goes to Zaria.”
Roberson also posted a solid year from the service line, with a serve percentage of 89 percent and 26 aces.
Her best performances came in the team’s most important games as well. She had more kills than any of her teammates in area games and posted
Roberson’s favorite part about her senior season was the teammates she played with, she said. Many of them had been together for several years.
“I’m really close with all of them,” Roberson said. “The chemistry was different than previous years. It’s just something about that group.”
They’d often hang out together off the court, Roberson added, and that made for better bonds on it.
“I think it was playing together, and also off the court, that made it even better. Because it wasn’t just like we talked during the season. We were friends, and then we got to play together.”
Once she graduates from Benjamin Russell this spring, Roberson plans to attend UAB, where she’ll study nursing.