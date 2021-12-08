Horseshoe Bend had the best finish of any team covered by the Alexander City Outlook in 2021.
The Generals were one of two teams to take runner-up in their area, joining Dadeville, and were the only squad to win a game at the super regional tournament in Montgomery.
Conversely, Horseshoe Bend had the single youngest squad of the five schools in the Outlook’s area. Head coach Julie Turner’s team didn’t sport a single senior, with just three juniors and the rest of the roster composed of underclassmen.
For making it the furthest with the most inexperienced bunch, Turner has won her third consecutive volleyball Coach of the Year award from the Outlook.
Horseshoe Bend posted the second best record in the area, going 17-15 prior including its tournament results.
The Generals hosted their area tournament after going 6-0 in area competition.
In the area tournament, they secured a berth to super regionals by defeating Central Coosa in straight sets, although they lost a floorboard-tight five-set battle with Comer in the area championship match.
They recovered the next week with a win over Leroy in the first round of super regionals, however. For a team who returns, quite literally, every player next season, it was a great stepping stone.
“I told them that they have so much potential, we’ve just tapped the top of it this season. All we’ve got to do is continue to work on it through the offseason and we’ll be back here next year. There’s no doubt,” Turner said after the super regional tournament.
Class 2A juggernaut GW Long, a state tournament team, eliminated the Generals in the next round.
“We knew when we ended up coming in second in our area that we were gonna have a tough draw facing GW Long second,” Turner said. “They are a tradition-rich team in volleyball. They have a long history with very tall girls and very well-rounded athletes.”
First-team All-Outlook performers Reagan Taylor and Charlie Cotney will return next season, alongside honorable mentions Jacey and Cara Johnson, Olivia Hanson and Greenleigh Key.
Not even listed among that group are two eighth graders whose impact grew as the season went on, Kenzie Wood and Lily Moss.
“Those are gonna be two big players for us in the future,” Turner said. “I’ve talked to them about their mental toughness and that they’ve gotta get tougher mentally, and that will come with age. I’ve seen them grow today on the court. I told them I was very proud of the way that they both responded to this type of atmosphere, coming in as eight graders and responding to this type of atmosphere.”
Horseshoe Bend will seek to regain its area crown and go on an even deeper postseason run starting August 2022.