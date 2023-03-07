When you’ve been coaching as long as Richy Brooks, you’re bound to hit a few milestones here and there.
But it’s only with incredible stability and cohesion can a coach ever achieve what Brooks did on the Benjamin Russell baseball diamond Saturday.
In a doubleheader sweep over Clay Central, Brooks earned his 700th win of his coaching career.
“I guess it means you could say we’ve had pretty good consistency with our program,” Brooks said. “Everybody wants to have a successful program, and being consistent is kind of crucial to that. We’ve certainly had that over my 31 years here.”
With already 60 wins under his belt after arriving at BRHS from Tarrant, Brooks’ teams have averaged around 20 wins per season, which certainly shows that consistency.
But success isn’t exactly what Brooks is most proud of during his illustrious career.
“Well, you know you try not to have favorites but some of my favorite teams are the ones that overachieved,” Brooks said. “They bought in and sacrificed and became what we needed them to become to give them a chance to win. The team that goes as far as they possibly can go, and you know it — those are my favorite ones to think about.”
Drafting nine players into professional baseball and helping to give more than 100 players the opportunity to play college baseball were also high on Brooks’ list of accomplishments.
But that sense of team remains the No. 1 for Brooks, and it’s also the thing he’s seen change the most over the course of his career.
With more and more youngsters getting involved in travel ball, it can be difficult to remember how important the team aspect is and, more importantly, the school.
“That’s probably the hardest thing to sell is keeping pride in your school and your program because you do kinda separate after (each season),” Brooks said. “And I hate to use the word demand, but we demand that we promote the team in front of anything. It’s just the way we’re set up.”
In recent years, Brooks has also taken on the role of athletic director at BRHS. He said the role has been a great experience for him and it allows him to continue to put baseball first.
“I’ve been really fortunate to be around some great people,” Brooks said. “Our assistant coaches are really good, and I enjoy coaching with them. (Former athletic director Pam Robinson) is always very gracious to answer questions; I couldn’t have done this without her. I was brought on at a time where I was just around a lot of guys who are now in the Hall of Fame; Steve Savarese brought me on, and Dwight Buzbee was the athletic director.”
Brooks certainly seems to be following in their footsteps, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. A lot of the Wildcat faithful feared Brooks would step down once his third and final son graduated from BRHS, but that’s not the case.
“I say this with all sincerity; I don’t have an end plan,” Brooks said. “I could retire at any time I wanted to. But this is year 34, and I don’t know how to do anything else. Maybe I could go be the greeter at Walmart. But I just really like to coach baseball.”