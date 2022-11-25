Iron Bowl 2021
Buy Now

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) catches the handoff during the 86th Iron Bowl a NCAA, SEC football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]

 Jake Arthur

This year’s Iron Bowl has way more at stake than usual, while at the same time having very little implication for the playoffs or the SEC Championship. Who would have guessed that at the start of this season?

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you