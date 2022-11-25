This year’s Iron Bowl has way more at stake than usual, while at the same time having very little implication for the playoffs or the SEC Championship. Who would have guessed that at the start of this season?
Before the year, Alabama and Auburn were on completely different paths.
The Crimson Tide loaded up on transfers from the portal, something that many were a bit surprised to see from head coach Nick Saban. It worked with guys like Jahmyr Gibbs, who averages over six yards per carry and even made some noise as an early Heisman contender. He is back at practice this week and looks to be huge for Alabama against a now pretty stout Auburn defense.
On the flip side, Auburn was looking to rebuild in the second year of Bryan Harsin’s tenure after a rocky end to his first season on The Plains. The emphasis in that sentence is on “was’” because Harsin and many of his staff are long gone, and the Tigers will look to win their third straight under interim coach Cadillac Williams.
An under the radar bit of information to watch is this: if Williams wins, he will not only have beaten Alabama in his first year as a head coach at any level, but will have won three games straight, something Harsin was unable to accomplish.
As is per usual in this game however, is the Alabama offense against the Auburn defense.
The Tigers’ defense has three picks in the last two games, eclipsing its two total before Williams took over. Odd but true, but Auburn’s defense is playing better after the firing of Harsin than they were before. The Tigers have only allowed 64 yards per game on the ground since Williams took over. Gibbs is going to have some tough sledding inside against Auburn, but he is about as good as they come in the SEC.
As they say, defense travels and Auburn will need its defense to travel in the biggest way possible. The Tigers have not won on the road, regardless of location, since October of 2021. Auburn has also not won in Tuscaloosa since 2010 with Cam Newton as the team’s signal caller.
For the always potent Alabama offense, in Iron Bowls at Bryant-Denny, the Tide score over 41 points per game while allowing just under 17.
Leading Alabama’s offense is Bryce Young. In last year’s Iron Bowl, Young threw for over 300 yards, two touchdowns and essentially secured his way to the Heisman trophy while doing so. Auburn’s secondary will look to try and test Young and his receiving core. The Tide do not have a Jameson Williams or a John Metchie, but if the Tide are not able to make a big day out of running the ball, someone will have to step up to help Young on the outside.
Will Anderson is also pretty good for Alabama. Anderson has not had that dominant of a year for Alabama, but has certainly been good enough to wreck any game he plays in. He is going to make a lot of money in April. He has eight sacks this year and added a sack and three tackles for loss in last year’s Iron Bowl. Auburn’s offensive line is not good, and has been both penalty and injury plagued.
Auburn’s offense is built around running the ball. Alabama will be all over Auburn’s limited passing game. The Tide will likely force a turnover or two in the passing game before days end.
Regardless of stats or history, this game brings a different aura to it. Saban does not look to have his usual Alabama team (as if being the No. 7 team in the country is a bad thing.) And Auburn is riding a huge emotional high since Williams took over. That sort of intangible normally plays a good factor into Iron Bowl games.