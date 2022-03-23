With the dust settled on the 2021-22 boys basketball season in the state of Alabama, the Outlook wanted to take some time to recognize the top players from its coverage area this year.
The five first- and five second-team selections are guard heavy, with seven of the 10 handling the ball from outside. Not to say this year’s area teams were unbalanced, as much is disproven by the fact that all five made the playoffs and three made regionals in Montgomery.
Dadeville junior forward Jordan Rambo, the 2021-22 All-Outlook Player of the Year, is not included in this list. Benjamin Russell head man Jeremy Freeman landed Coach of the Year as well Wednesday.
Without further ado, here’s the list:
First team
Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville junior
Dadeville’s hyper-athletic shooting guard is one of two players here with the rare distinction of making first-team All-Outlook in both football and basketball. Not only did Dowdell have the burst, hops and agility to be an elite scorer around-the-rim, he added some production beyond the arc and proved one of the team’s best on-ball defenders.
“He can guard the best guy on the other team, and he’s just so athletic and so humble,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “Just a great kid, a great athlete. I just love coaching him.”
Klark James, Horseshoe Bend junior
A well-rounded inside-outside scoring game is the staple of a few players on this list, and it certainly applies to James. Horseshoe Bend’s point guard is a creative finisher around the rim with excellent handles and a silky jump shot, making him a consistent threat to score 20 on a given night.
“He just showed up this year, put in that hard work, did everything he was supposed to,” Horseshoe Bend coach Chad Kison said. “Just loves the game of basketball. You could tell this year by how he played.”
Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell junior
Milliner joins Dowdell as the only two area athletes to make first-team in both basketball and football, and the same length and high-point abilities that served him at wide receiver made him a defensive powerhouse. No local player recorded more steals, mainly due to interceptions. On the offensive end his flash and incredible leaping ability made him a sight to behold near the rim.
“Corri Milliner does a great job of completing the game for us on the defensive end, taller guys,” Freeman said. “It puts a bind on the other team because he is not an inside threat. So he makes a defensive matchup for the other team. That’s very valuable. He’s a good rebounder, and he leads the break. And he finishes the break really well.”
Demarkus Sandlin, Central Coosa junior
He may be a small forward but Sandlin certainly isn’t a small figure on the basketball court. His length, strength and overall athleticism created problems for opposing defenses all season, to the tune of a team-leading 15.8 points per game. He added 1.2 blocks to that total.
“Every time he’s out there, it’s his length, it’s his aggressiveness, his defense,” Central Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “That’s always been great. But the biggest thing was this year, I really challenged him on being out there and being team-first, playing a team game. And that’s what he did the whole year. I was really proud of him.”
Quez Thompson, Benjamin Russell junior
The last player listed as first-team only because his last name comes last alphabetically, Thompson proved the most complete scorer of any player covered by the paper in his time as Benjamin Russell’s shooting guard this year. His 3-point, midrange and interior game all proved lethal as he racked up multiple 30-point games for the Wildcats.
“Really did a great job providing a scoring punch, inside, outside,” Freeman said. “He was able to find himself at the free throw line quite frequently. Quez also started developing the sense of when to score and when it was time to make a play. He really did a great job this year of advancing his game from just one of the players on the team to a player that we’re looking to provide a kick for us.”
Second team
Trae Butler, Central Coosa senior
Butler’s personality and play style were ideal for the classic role of a floor general point guard in Central Coosa’s run to the regional tournament in Montgomery. One of the area’s best on-ball defenders, he paired his team-high 3.2 steals per game with three assists and 10.5 points per contest.
“Trae is more the energizer bunny,” Bell said in January. “He’s always high-strung. He’s our best defender, he’s always going to get everybody involved in the offense and the defense.”
Chris Foster, Benjamin Russell sophomore
The margin between Foster, Milliner and Thompson for first- and second-team was razor thin. Foster could create his own open 3s out of similarly thin air with his James Hardenesque stepback, but also fit the bursty athletic identity of Thompson and Milliner, making the Wildcats one of the better transition teams in the state. His skills as a distributor also showed through from his point guard position.
“Just electric,” Freeman said. “He does a lot of things that come just naturally to him. Really cerebral guy. Tries to take games, content, and makes a lot of plays with the ball and without the ball. He’s also a competitive defensive player and really does a great job of closing out quarters for us.”
Marcus Haynes, Reeltown senior
Being a three-stat leader tends to lend itself to lists like these. That’s exactly what Haynes was for the Rebels, collecting more points (13.9) rebounds (8.2) and steals (2.8) per game than any other Reeltown player. His leadership and presence as a senior were also vital, per coach Jonathan Gardner.
“He carried us the whole year,” Gardner said.
Holt Tidwell, Horseshoe Bend senior
Horseshoe Bend’s brightest three-sport star ended his basketball career with another stellar season, a go-to scoring option beyond the arc in particular. The ability to knock down free throws also contributed to his scoring in, including a 10-for-10 night at the line against Central of Clay County.
“Holt’s been with me for seven years, he’s been playing basketball, every sport for seven years,” Kison said. “He’s an unbelievable athlete and really brings the team together, just does what he’s supposed to do and does it every night. Very consistent.”
Antojuan Woody, Dadeville junior
Rambo may have been Dadeville’s focal point and Dowdell may have been its best all-around athlete, but in crunch time Woody was the guy who earned the right to have the rock. He could finish from all sorts of angles. He could knock down jumpers. He led on defense and in team huddles. Foster can take it from here.
“He’s just like a bulldog,” Foster said. “That joker just wants it. Clutch time, he wants to guard the best guy, he wants to take the big shot.”
Honorable Mentions
Benjamin Russell: La’Bronski McKinney (jr.),Cederian Morgan (8th), Ty Williams (jr.)
Central Coosa: Nehemiah Sanders (fr.), DeQualon Thomas (jr.)
Dadeville: Daquan Doss (jr.), Jordan Parker (sr.), Avontae Wilson (jr.)
Horseshoe Bend: Gavin Brazzell (sr.), Luke Jones (so.), Jacob Turner (so.)
Reeltown: Finn Henderson (fr.), Blake Smith (so.)