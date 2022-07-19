Ranley Clayton
Ranley Clayton (left) poses with fellow Illinois teammates after winning gold at the Americas Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Team USA’s women’s wheelchair basketball team qualified for a spot in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Championships, with a silver medal finish in the Americas Cup on Monday.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

