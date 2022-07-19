featured Team USA women qualify for World Championships By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor Henry Zimmer Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ranley Clayton (left) poses with fellow Illinois teammates after winning gold at the Americas Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Submitted / The Outlook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Team USA’s women’s wheelchair basketball team qualified for a spot in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Championships, with a silver medal finish in the Americas Cup on Monday.The Americas Cup is the qualifying tournament for teams located in North, South and Central America, and the top three finishers earn a placement in the World Championships. Team USA fell to Canada in the gold medal round on Monday, 76-68, but earned a qualifying spot for the IWBF Championship with the second place finish. Ranley Clayton, of Alexander City, made her debut with the squad in the tournament, appearing in four games.Clayton, 27, played collegiately with Auburn before finishing college at Illinois. Clayton and Illinois teammate Abby Farrell both joined the team in 2022 as first timers. Team USA’s bracket consisted of Argentina, Mexico and Chile, all teams the United States beat handily. Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists In the opener against Mexico, Team USA won 83-27. Clayton played for 8:55 and scored four points, with one board and three assists. Against Chile in game two, Team USA obliterated the Chileans, winning 92-14. Clayton posted a similar statline, playing almost 10 minutes with four points and two assists. In game three against Argentina, again Team USA dominated, winning 73-33. With 6:31 of playing time, Clayton did not record a stat. Clayton’s final appearance of the tournament came in a 68-30 victory over Brazil. In a bit over seven minutes played, Clayton grabbed two boards and dished out an assist. Team USA’s next big test is in the World Championships in November. The tournament runs from November 16-27 and is hosted this year in Dubai. Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Usa Basketball World Championships Americas Cup Clayton Sport Tournament Spot Assist Henry Zimmer Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Henry Zimmer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you