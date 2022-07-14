In an Olympic games rematch between Team USA and Japan, the Red, White and Blue came out victorious 3-2 to win the gold at The World Games.
With the win over Japan, Team USA has won three straight World Championships, following gold medal placements at the 2016 and 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation Championships.
Former Alabama softball star Haylie McCleney was named the 2022 World Games Softball Tournament MVP, behind a team second batting average of .533 and five RBIs.
Team USA scored all of its runs in the contest behind a three-run double by University of Texas senior Janae Jeffferson in the third. That hit was all Team USA would need to defeat rival Japan.
On defense, Team USA worked its way out of three separate jams with Japan runners in scoring position. On the night, Japan had eight total hits, but was only able to muster two runs.
For the tournament, Team USA shined in every aspect.
As a team, Team USA put up a combined .331 batting average. McCleney was a key contributor to that average, with eight hits and two doubles over the four games played.
Another Alabama star, Montana Fouts, was integral to holding late leads for Team USA. Fouts struck out 13 batters in her time pitching, part of Team USA’s total of 54 strikeouts, good for third on the team.