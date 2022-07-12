After rain delayed Team USA softball’s opening game against Italy on Saturday, the American contingency took down both the Italians and Chinese Taipei in a Sunday doubleheader.
Team USA bested Italy 6-0 in the first game of the doubleheader, then run-ruled Chinese Taipei 7-0 in six innings.
Team USA softball has two Alabama Crimson Tide standouts on its roster in Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney, who both put up strong performances on Sunday.
McCleney started things off for Team USA against Italy, as she reached base on a walk. After a bases loaded single and some solid batting, Team USA found itself comfortably ahead 4-0 in the first inning.
In the fourth, McCleney hit a deep sac-fly that scored a runner, putting the team up 5-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, Fouts took the circle to a great ovation from the Birmingham crowd. The four-year player for the Crimson Tide struck out three in a row and sent Team USA back to the plate.
Two-outs in the sixth, an infield error and a walk put runners in scoring position and threatened the USA shutout. Fouts was not phased however, as she struck out the following batter, stranding the Italians on the basepath.
Fouts closed out the game in the seventh, striking out two before giving up a two-out single. As was the case in the sixth inning with runners on, Fouts stood tall and struck out the following batter, closing out the game for Team USA.
