Montana Fouts World Games
Team USA’s Montana Fouts pitches during the Sunday doubleheader at The World Games.

 Courtesy Photo

After rain delayed Team USA softball’s opening game against Italy on Saturday, the American contingency took down both the Italians and Chinese Taipei in a Sunday doubleheader. 

Team USA bested Italy 6-0 in the first game of the doubleheader, then run-ruled Chinese Taipei 7-0 in six innings. 

Team USA softball has two Alabama Crimson Tide standouts on its roster in Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney, who both put up strong performances on Sunday. 

McCleney started things off for Team USA against Italy, as she reached base on a walk. After a bases loaded single and some solid batting, Team USA found itself comfortably ahead 4-0 in the first inning. 

In the fourth, McCleney hit a deep sac-fly that scored a runner, putting the team up 5-0. 

In the bottom of the fifth, Fouts took the circle to a great ovation from the Birmingham crowd. The four-year player for the Crimson Tide struck out three in a row and sent Team USA back to the plate. 

Two-outs in the sixth, an infield error and a walk put runners in scoring position and threatened the USA shutout. Fouts was not phased however, as she struck out the following batter, stranding the Italians on the basepath. 

Fouts closed out the game in the seventh, striking out two before giving up a two-out single. As was the case in the sixth inning with runners on, Fouts stood tall and struck out the following batter, closing out the game for Team USA. 

In game two, Team USA found the victory through a full team effort. 

It took them getting to the bottom of the second inning to strike first this time, going up 1-0 before finishing the inning with two more runs, pushing the lead to 3-0. 

In the fourth Team USA went up 5-0, and that score would stay until McCleney made contact in the sixth and sent a runner home, putting the team up 6-0 and one run away from the run-rule. 

Another run would score in the sixth for Team USA and the run-rule was secure, besting Chinese Taipei 7-0. McCleney had two hits in the game, and Fouts did not appear. 

The Red, White and Blue combined for 21 hits over the weekend, good for a total of 13 runs. Team USA’s pitching staff allowed zero runs and struck out a combined 28 batters.

The world No. 1 Team USA closed out its Opening Round on Monday with a run-rule victory against No. 3 Canada 10-2 in five innings. 

Group A’s top seed Team USA will face off against Group B’s No. 2 seed Australia in the semifinal round Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT. 

The Semifinal and Medal Rounds will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

