On Tuesday, Team USA continued its dominating performance in the World Games by shutting out Australia 5-0.
The world No. 1 U.S. Women’s National Team have now won four straight, including three shutouts, and are set for a date with world No. 2 Japan on Wednesday in the gold medal round.
University of Alabama stars Haylie McCleney and Montana Fouts shined yet again at The World Games, as McCleney totalled three hits against the Aussies and Fouts struck out five in two innings of work.
McCleney’s bat has been red hot through the tournament, and Tuesday was much of the same. McCleney reached base as the leadoff hitter for Team USA, before scoring three batters later on a line drive to give Team USA a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, McCleney struck again, this time with a line drive double down the right field line to score three runners and put Team USA safely ahead 4-0. McCleney later scored in the inning behind a delayed steal that allowed McCleney a clean run home, pushing the score to its final of 5-0.
Fouts made her appearance in the top of the sixth, looking to send the game to its final frame. The Crimson Tide standout found her stride easily, striking out all three batters faced.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coming back to the mound in the top of the seventh, Fouts did not miss a beat, striking out two. With only one batter between Team USA and the gold medal match, Fouts forced a groundout and the game was over.
Team USA went undefeated in qualifying, outscoring opponents 28-2 over four games.
Wednesday’s match of Team USA versus Japan will be a highly anticipated rematch between the two clubs. Team USA will look to defend its gold medal finish at the 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Championship, with a 7-6 walk-off win over Japan.
In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan got revenge on Team USA, winning the gold medal match between the two teams.
CBS Sports Network will carry the game live at 8 p.m. CT. Live stats will be available at USASoftball.com.