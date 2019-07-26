With the graduation of only one senior from last year’s area championship squad, Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team continues to have high expectations surrounding it.
And although it put a lot together on the court and went 5-1 at Clay Central’s play date Thursday, the Generals weren’t satisfied with one thing: team chemistry.
“You would think with returning all but one player from last year, our team chemistry would be where it needs to be and everybody would be clicking,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “But it’s not where it needs to be. I think sometimes I expect more out of them and I know what they can show me. Another thing is making excuses. ‘No excuses’ is going to be our motto this year.”
Despite having some team communication and chemistry issues, the Generals still put together a fantastic outing Thursday with their only loss coming to Class 6A Benjamin Russell. It won the first set against the in-county Wildcats, but BRHS stormed back to a 15-25, 25-11, 13-5 victory.
Horseshoe Bend also got tested against both Clay Central’s varsity and JV squads, but both times it was HBS that put together a comeback. Against the varsity team, Horseshoe Bend lost the first set 25-21 but earned back-to-back wins, 25-14 and 15-7, to grab the victory. Against the JV squad, the Volunteers won the first set, 25-20 but lost the next two, 25-17 and 15-5.
Horseshoe Bend also picked up wins against Handley (25-10, 25-14); Munford (25-19, 25-5); and Ranburne (25-18, 25-19).
But it wasn’t really about wins and losses for the Generals on Thursday. It was more about getting used to playing with each other and against competition.
A big change is coming for Horseshoe Bend and that’ll be running a two-setter rotation this season rather than having just one setter like it did a year ago. Kate Lewis will be one of the setters and Karsen Kinman, who suffered a season-ending injury last year, will also likely return. Kinman couldn’t play Thursday due to having oral surgery but Turner was pleased with how freshman Hannah Gamble stepped into her role. Gamble will play JV but will be bumped up to the varsity team for tournaments.
There were a few other rising freshmen who stood out to Turner as well.
“I really wasn’t expecting them to step up and play the positions they were playing (Thursday) like they’ve done,” Turner said. “We have a middle position that is an uncertainty. We have Nadia (Freeman) that will fill in that role most of the time during the season. But she had oral surgery also and (was) out (Thursday). We had to pull up two ninth-graders to play in that position — Charlie Cotney and Carley Forbus. They’ve really stepped up and played really well.
“Coming up from JV, we have to work on transitioning with them and timing. That’s just little things that season practice will polish up.”
The best part for Horseshoe Bend during Thursday’s play date was having the ability to move around players to different position as the Generals are still trying to figure out what’s going to work best.
“We polished up our skills at camp and now it’s good to put them all together,” Turner said. “We’re trying to figure out where everyone is playing. We have a lot of uncertainties with that. We have positions open; we’re moving people around. This is a good experience for them to be able to do that.”