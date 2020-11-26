Young athletes lined up on Saturday to take turns at Dadeville assistant coach Michael Taylor’s speed and agility camp.
Athletes from all over drove miles to come participate in cone drills, tire flips, parachute sprints and other tests of physical and mental strength. Taylor has been coaching for decades and is dying to share his knowledge with more athletes than his Tigers at Dadeville. Taylor has been hosting the camp on Saturdays for about two months now and plans to keep doing it as long as athletes keep showing up.
“I got the idea for the camp because I have a couple of guys at Dadeville that are being recruited and looked at, so we wanted to work on speed,” Taylor said. “I also have a couple nephews that are involved in quite a few sports, so they kind of gave me the idea to help them out.”
The camp has been steady growing over the last couple months as it started out with just a small group of kids attending and has blossomed into nearly two dozen kids working hard with Taylor to improve themselves not only as athletes but also as young men.
“The main thing right now is teaching them to be coachable,” Taylor said. “Teaching these guys to have good attitudes, being great student-athletes, great students as well as kids in the community and really just preparing them for life.”
As of right now, Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville, Benjamin Russell, Beauregard and Auburn all have kids participating in Taylor’s camp and seem to love doing the drills. Although Taylor is a no-nonsense guy, the camp definitely has a more laidback vibe compared to a normal football practice, mainly because the kids in attendance want to be there and want to work hard to better themselves, making it easier on themselves as well as Taylor.
“I want kids here that want to be here,” Taylor said. “You don’t even have to play a sport; I want kids to come and get a good workout.”
Two of Dadeville’s impact football players, starting quarterback Lane Smith and starting right tackle Colin Goodwin, are both attending the camp to work on technique for drills such as the 40-yard dash to help catch the eye of college recruits.
“You gotta put in the extra work to get to the next level,” Smith said. “I’ve really seen a difference in my speed over the last two years working with coach Taylor. We’ve been doing a lot of drills you’d see at a college campus. I’m working on trying to be more of a dual-threat quarterback, which will make it easier to get to the next level.”
Taylor said there’s no better feeling than to see kids being recruited and having their lives changed.
“I want to help kids that want to be recruited — that’s my biggest thing,” Taylor said. “I’ve had multiple (high) schools call me about the camp. We are always looking to get better out here, whether it’s on the field or in the classroom.”
Taylor’s camp is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, located at 4272 County Rd. 89 North in Camp Hill. Those who attend are required to bring only workout clothes with cleats or running shoes.