It helps when you have a player outscore the entire opposing team.
That is exactly what Reagan Taylor did against Reeltown, as the junior dropped 28 en route to a 43-26 victory for Horseshoe Bend.
“We have got to have her,” said head coach Erica Meigs. “She is our more consistent scorer, so we have to have her put the buckets in. The other players feed off her. When she gets going, they get going too.”
Taylor got her day started early and once she got going, there was no one on the court to stop her.
To end the first quarter, Taylor scored two back-to-back baskets to put her team up 10-4.
With those two buckets, Taylor had already tied the Reeltown scoring effort, but blew the game wide open in the second.
She went on a 13-0 run during the second quarter where she was quite literally the only player on either team to score. Reeltown’s Yonna Kimble had a chance with a pair of free throws to put a small dent in the scoring run, but missed them both.
Kimble did manage to finally get her team back on the board, tossing in a bucket with .5 seconds to go in the half.
By halftime, Horseshoe Bend led 23-6, with 17 of those points coming from Taylor.
To Meigs, it is a double edged sword to have a player go off like Taylor did.
On one hand, she and her team could use the scoring and it did not matter who it came from. But on the other, with Taylor being the only weapon, that meant no one else was making shots for the Generals.
“It has its advantages,” Meigs said of Taylor’s solo scoring run. “I am glad that she can score that many because that helps out a lot. But also, I need some of the other girls to step up and start hitting shots. I have some that are capable of putting up points. They have got to learn to shoot the ball.”
To start the second half, Reeltown came out like a team renewed and not one staring down an almost 20-point deficit on the road.
Ashley Flurry drained a three to open the second half, followed by none other than Taylor hitting a layup on the other end.
On Reeltown’s next possession, Demetria Brown connected on a long ball. The very next possession Delayna Tapley hit one of her own and within three possessions, Reeltown had already exceeded its first half scoring effort.
Horseshoe Bend tightened up after the onslaught of threes by Reeltown, and figured out how to be more multiple in the scoring department, with three players not named Taylor scoring in the third, although Taylor did manage nine in the third quarter.
With a 38-21 lead heading into the final frame, Taylor had done more than enough damage to get her team a victory, a much needed one after a blowout loss to Randolph County on Thursday.
“We needed tonight really badly,” Meigs said. “Especially with this being an area game. Tonight helped us a lot. This plays huge into our confidence.”
Kenzie Wood was second on the Generals’ team in scoring, adding eight and going 2-2 from the free throw line.
Reeltown was led by Chizyiah Riley, who notched eight points. Kimble had seven.
Next up for Horseshoe Bend is a home game on Tuesday against Clay Central. Reeltown travels to LaFayette, also on Tuesday.