Outside one ultimately meaningless stretch at the end of the second set, Horseshoe Bend volleyball looked more in-sync than a jazz band against Central Coosa Thursday.
The Generals out-battled the Cougars in straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-10, respectively.
Led by the multi-faceted contributions of sophomore Reagan Taylor and a host of others, Horseshoe Bend head coach Julie Turner said her team put together its strongest performance this campaign in its third victory, one that came in area play.
“Tonight is the first night I feel like we actually communicated well in all three games. I feel like we’ve been working on it a lot in practice, we’ve been running a lot more up-tempo, high-intensity drills, trying to get things going a little bit faster.
“Tonight I would say they played the best that I have seen them play this season.”
Taylor’s outstanding day began by turning stout defense into strong offense.
From the match’s first serve she proved one of the Generals’ most dependable back row players, digging up countless Central Coosa attacks to gain rhythm in the first set.
She recorded her first two kills in a span of three points to help push Horseshoe Bend to an 11-2 lead.
The Cougars hung in for a little while from there, holding the lead steady at 16-7, but Taylor received a chance to serve at that point in the match and sparked a six-point rally for the Generals.
Taylor recorded three aces in that stretch alone.
“I think she played with more intensity tonight,” Turner said. “I’ve talked to her personally about her intensity level — it’s up and down. Some nights she plays with full intensity, some nights it’s just half intensity. Tonight she was playing with full intensity.”
Taylor picked up at least four more kills and two more aces in the final two sets, including the match’s final point on a third-set ace.
“(Turner) says, ‘Somebody’s gotta step up,’ and any opportunity I get where that can be me, I take it,” Taylor said.
There were plenty of others carrying their weight around her.
Junior Charlie Cotney was projected as one of Horseshoe Bend’s most effective players at middle blocker, but a rolled ankle held her out for a week early in the season and she’s been readjusting since, Turner said.
The coach added she felt Cotney gained much of her mojo back against Coosa. She picked up four kills and a block in the second set alone, with two service aces in set one.
“I’ve just told her that she’s gotta learn to overcome that and get her ankle strengthened back,” Turner said. “Her and Reagan and Olivia (Hanson) are three girls that played with the girls from last year. They relied a lot on those girls. And I told them, they relied so much on them, they’ve got to learn how to let other people rely on them.”
Sophomore Cara Johnson shined most prominently in the third set, sparking Horseshoe Bend in the early going with a pair of kills to put the squad ahead 4-2 before fueling a six point rally on serve with two aces.
“Cara’s really come along this season, I’ve been very impressed with her,” Turner said. “She’s one of the players that had to go in for a girl that’s in quarantine and she is really serving well.”
The lone long rally Coosa had came with a 24-8 Horseshoe Bend lead in the second set. The Generals appeared to lose focus for a stretch, collecting multiple passing errors in a nine-point rally by the Cougars, but still won the game in the end.
Both players and coaches agreed that communication and cohesiveness were vastly improved Thursday, allowing so many players to contribute to the victory.
Hanson’s contributions shouldn’t go unnoted either. The setter kept her hitters well fed against the Cougars and was yet another General who recorded multiple aces on serve.
“When everyone is talking, that’s when we play the smoothest,” Taylor said. “That’s when, y’know, people aren’t running over each other. That’s just when everything clicks, when we communicate.”
With the match all but secured via a large lead in set three, Turner received the chance to give some varsity players who hadn’t seen the court much a bit of experience.
Sophomore Rebecca Rasbury served a few balls toward the end of the match, recording an ace. Eighth grader Lily Moss even got some playing time.
“That gives them experience, especially in an area setting,” Turner said. “You never know — right now we have two that are quarantined. We have a starting outside hitter and a back row player that’s quarantined and will not be with us for another week. So we’re just having to substitute people at all times and move them into different roles, just have them learn how to go with the flow.”
Horseshoe Bend will hope to keep its chemistry high when it takes the court again Wednesday against Benjamin Russell.