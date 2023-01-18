It took a quarter for the Lady Generals to get going, but once they did, there was no stopping them.
Horseshoe Bend cruised to a 75-51 victory on Wednesday over Beulah, behind a 36-point outing from Reagan Taylor and 16 points from Nadia Brooks.
“The last two games we have played, everyone has scored,” head coach Erica Meigs said. “That takes the pressure off of Reagan and Nadia. The last two games Nadia has really found her shot.”
The Generals started off slow, with Taylor scoring six of her team’s 13 first quarter points.
Down 17-13 to open the second quarter, the home team started to pile it on.
Brooks hit a triple to tie the game at 24 and the Horseshoe Bend scoring exploded.
The Bobcats called a timeout quick into the third quarter, suddenly finding themselves down 41-28. The stoppage only helped Horseshoe Bend however, as the Lady Generals went on another run, this time for seven straight to take a 48-28 lead.
By the end of the third quarter, it was 61-37.
Taylor scored 17 of her point total in the third quarter, connecting on three long balls. Brooks added six of her own on two deep shots.
Taylor is always a staple on both sides of the court for Horseshoe Bend. When she can get going, it gets everyone around her going as well.
“She gets out there and plays hard and does what I ask her to do,” Meigs said. “That is what all the girls do and that is just all I can ask of them.”
Meigs said she has been trying to get Brooks going to give Taylor a solid running mate, waiting on her to have a big game from deep. Wednesday might have been that game.
“It is huge for us because it helps our outside game, and for Reagan taking it to the hole on the inside,” Meigs said of Brooks’ shooting ability. “That is just huge.”
Brooks and Taylor weren't the only Generals to get in on the scoring, as Lily Moss dropped seven and Greenleigh Key had five.
Wednesday was the type of game that Meigs wants her team to have all the time. The Generals dominated on defense and scored in bunches. Meigs said this type of play is what her team is capable of if all goes right, just without the first quarter deficit.
“As long as we don’t get worn down or get too tired, this is right where we need to be,” Meigs said. “Playing four quarters is what we really need to be doing.”
