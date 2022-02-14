Reeltown’s wrestling season is mostly finished, though a few highlights were still in store Friday and Saturday at AHSAA Class 1A-4A South Super Sectionals in Montgomery.
Senior 138-pound wrestler Tanner Hill qualified for Feb. 17’s state championships while a gaggle of other competitors for the Rebels made day two of the event and the team finished 16th.
For those outside Hill, their 2021-22 campaign has come to a close.
“All of our seniors are that [leader], had a great season,” first-year Reeltown coach Josh Taylor said. “Hate it, for some of them, to have it end the way it did in sectionals. But I’m glad they were there for the ride. I’m thankful for their experience and knowledge coming into this season, helping me get through it.”
Each of the top four wrestlers in a given weight class advance to the state championships. Hill emerged as the lone Rebel to land one of those spots in his division.
There was no dominating Hill at sectionals. If he got beaten, it was a war.
Hill cruised through the first round and quarterfinals in the winner’s bracket, pinning both his opponents in the second period. Montevallo’s Sam Adams bested him by a single escape point in the following bout, creating a win-and-in situation for Hill against St. James’ Emmett Rasmussen in consolation semis.
He won a 9-1 major decision to qualify for state.
“He lost in the semis, should have won that one — I wasn’t too pleased with some of the calls in that, but that’s life,” Taylor said. “Turned around and won the next match in the consolation side. He did really well.”
Junior 152-pound wrestler Omor Ponds, the “iron man” competition winner on Reeltown’s football team, fell three points short of qualifying for state.
Ponds picked up a pin in the first round before getting pinned himself in the second. He rolled through back-to-back pins to arrive in consolation semifinals, the same win-and-in scenario as Hill.
He lost a tight 4-1 bout with St. James’ Jake Huff, the eventual third-place winner in the weight class.
“That was tough for him because he got down in points, and Huff is a really good defensive wrestler,” Taylor said. “Omor’s shooting is not his greatest strength. So he just found himself in a hole that he didn’t have the time to climb out of. I’m kind of biased, but I think Omor’s a better wrestler for sure, I think if he had to do it over again he’d take the kid.”
Senior Collin Carleton entered this season with state tournament aspirations at 160 pounds. He pinned his first-round opponent but luck wasn’t on his side the rest of the way.
He lost his next two matches to end his final campaign with the Rebels, the first to a 20-6 Shawn Sponsler and the second in sudden victory against Escambia County’s Tyanthony Dailey.
Still, his contributions as a building-block senior are held in high regard by Taylor and others.
“Overall, he’s had a great season. He’s faced some really tough guys, that 160 weight class is brutal,” Taylor said. “He’s been through the grinder. He’s faced the [No. 1-ranked] Connor Russo’s of the world. He always pushes through and keeps going.”
Fellow senior Logan Hornsby may not have qualified for the state championships at 145 pounds but he did pick up a consolation victory to get within striking distance, a dominant 15-2 performance against Beulah’s Jason Hood.
Eighth-grade 182-pounder Devin Bragg fell ill prior to competition and couldn’t make it.
“I know that hurt him, he had a good year, a great year,” Taylor said. “I’d like to have seen what he could do.”
Hill will wrestle at the AHSAA Class 1A-4A state championships beginning Feb. 17.