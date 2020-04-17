Every single team across the state of Alabama felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic ending their high school spring seasons.
Some players are seniors who will never play again; some are who were looking to have their breakout seasons. Some teams weren’t having a great season; others were just starting to put things together.
Then there were teams like Tallassee’s softball squad, which was tearing through its opponents and ultimately ended the season on a 15-game win streak. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll and they were stacked with seven seniors.
Now, the onus is on juniors Lexi Love and Ella Thrash, who are going to have to rise to the occasion if the Tigers hope to do next year what they planned to do this year — win a state championship.
Love stopped by Inside the Lines Podcast — virtually, of course — to talk with sports writer Caleb Turrentine about just what that pressure is like.
“I thought I had to step up a lot when (center fielder) Chloe (Baynes) got hurt,” Love said. “Now it’s just a completely different level because I’m losing seven important girls to our team. I feel like me and Ella Thrash, we’ll be the only seniors next year unless someone else tries out. Us two, we gotta be on the same page and we gotta step up together for our team.”
But it’s not just that pressure that’s been added to Love’s shoulders. She’s also hoping to get recruited to play college softball and she knows that dream is going to be that much harder without a junior season.
“If you’re going to play college softball, you’re going to commit by the fall of your senior year,” Love said. “So this school ball season and my travel ball in the summer and some of the fall is what I have to get recruited and that’s really it. I feel like it has been cut short.
“Now I have to step up more in the summer if we get to play because we still don’t know if we’re going to get to play yet. I feel like I have to step up so colleges will look at me.”
Much more college recruiting will likely done based on stats and video highlights and Love still should have a good shot after the start to the spring season she had. Through 16 games, Love was batting .457 with three home runs, three doubles and a triple. She had driven in 15 runs and scored 18 of her own. She’d also struck out just three times in 48 plate appearances and drawn 10 walks.
Given those stats, it seems Love should be a shoe-in for the AHSAA North-South All-Star softball game. The all-star week is scheduled for mid-July and the AHSAA has already announced rosters for several sports, including basketball, football and volleyball. It’s likely the softball roster will be announced but it’s still uncertain if it will ultimately be played.
That all-star week is typically a good recruiting tool for rising juniors.
“It would mean a lot (to be selected),” Love said. “That’s just always something that I’ve looked forward. It was pretty cool when my dad (Tallassee softball coach Pat Love) got to coach it too last year. That was really special that he got to do that. It’s something that I’ve always looked forward to and I was scared with the season getting cut short, I didn’t know if we were going to continue to have it.”
Only time will tell for Love and the rest of potential all-star competitors around the state, but Love said she and the Tigers are committed to continuing to work hard for whenever they can take the field again.
To listen to the full interview with Love, Inside the Lines Podcast is available on all TPI websites as well as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.