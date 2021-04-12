Tallassee High dispatched Reeltown on senior night in four innings as three home runs left the yard off the bats of Lexi Love, Brooke Royster and Ella Thrash for the 17-2 victory.
Reeltown struck first in the first inning with Kenzie Gibson reaching safely on an error but was later cleared off on a fielder’s choice putting Bella Studdard on base. Kenzie Hornsby homered off Tallassee pitcher Alexis Walls but that was the only hit the Rebels would manage to pick up over the rest of the game.
Walls pitched to contact, only registering one strikeout in the contest. The first of the Tiger home runs came off the bat of Royster, who drove in Davidson and Davis, which reached on back-to-back singles.
The Tigers would leave the second inning with the lead but were in a position to add more over the next few innings of play. The third inning was led off with back-to-back walks for the Tigers but a series of errors, pitching or otherwise helped the Tigers extend their lead out to 10-2 when the inning came to an end.
The second home run for the Tigers was a grand slam for Thrash. The final score of the game was another home run, this time driving in three from Love.
Thrash was 1-for-2 with 4RBIs, Royster was 1-for-3 at the plate with 3RBIs and Love also had 3RBIs on a 1-for-1 night.