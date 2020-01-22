Reeltown knew it was going to have its hands full in a boys basketball matchup against Tallassee on Monday night.
Not only are the Rebels struggling to find their identity after a late start due to a prolonged football season, they also were resurfacing the rivalry with the Tigers and they were facing a team ranked No. 7 in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings in Class 5A — a full three classifications higher than themselves.
But all that didn’t stop Tallassee from being the obvious winner. The Tigers knew they had to set the tone early and leave no doubts the Rebels could claw back into things.
That’s exactly what they did.
Jalyn Daniels scored a fast layup on the opening possession then Jamicah Humphery and Daniels hit back-to-back 3-pointers. In the blink of an eye, Tallassee led by eight points before Reeltown could even get on the board. The Tigers kept the pressure up the entire game and it resulted in a 62-22 victory.
“It was big because if you give up a few shots early, (Eric) Shaw can score,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “You let him get off and get a few shots and all of a sudden, it gives them a little bit of hope. It was very important to get off to a good start.”
Shaw made his presence known with a putback dunk for Reeltown’s first points of the game and it looked like the Rebels (4-8) might make it a challenge for Tallassee (20-4) as the teams traded points midway through the first quarter. Then the Tigers ended the opening frame on a 7-1 run and there was no turning back.
“That took a lot out of us,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “It’s hard to get down against a team like that that’s very athletic and can shoot the ball very well. It took so much for us to get back in the game and we were just trying to keep it as close as possible.”
Tallassee really took off in the second quarter, during which it outscored the Rebels, 22-6. The Tigers went on a 15-1 run that lasted four minutes during which point Reeltown didn’t score a single field goal.
One of the biggest strategies for the Tigers going into Monday’s game was to limit Shaw, Reeltown’s leading scorer. Although Shaw still paced the offense, he was held to just 12 points — well below his season average of 16.7 points per game.
“We were going to keep a guy on him at all times,” Mixson said. “Sometimes we let him loose but we didn’t get back very well (Monday) at times. We just had to keep a man on him all the time.”
Gardner knew Shaw was going to be the focus for Tallassee’s defense and he said he would’ve liked to see some other players make up for it. Reeltown had only two field goals that weren’t scored by Shaw.
“They stayed with him the whole time,” Gardner said. “A lot of times, they had two or three guys on him. Other guys are going to have to learn to step up and take some shots even if they are under pressure.”
Despite the lopsided score, the crowd stayed in the game the whole time and both coaches agreed it’s important to play in such an excitable environment, especially this late in the season.
“That’s what you want to be involved in is games like this,” Gardner said. “Down the road, it’s only going to get harder and these are the types of games you’re going to be in.”