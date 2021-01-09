Tallapoosa County Schools and the Alexander City School system released announcements via their respective Facebook pages Saturday morning revealing that there will be no spectators at AHSAA events starting Monday.
In the notice, Alexander City Schools said The Alabama Dept. of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard and Tallapoosa County has been increased to ‘high risk’ due to numbers increasing in the community.
No spectators will be allowed to events starting Jan. 11.
Benjamin Russell High Athletic Director Pam Robinson says that they’ve been working to follow the guidelines.
“We’ve been trying to follow the guidelines from the Alabama Public Health and Alabama High School Athletic Association all year long,” Robinson said. “Part of that is when your county moves into high risk areas. Friday, our county moved up. With that, we’re not supposed to have gatherings more than 20. Which any spectators put us over our limit.
“So what we’re moving to is trying to continue our athletics for our kids while trying to keep them as safe as possible by not allowing any spectators,” she continued. “It’s going to be difficult because we still have to pay officials and that kinda thing.”
Benjamin Russell High relies on their gate money and concessions to pay officials. BRHS had previously done away with concessions earlier this year and now will remove gate money.
“We are making a concession on Tuesday night which is senior night for our basketball teams,” Robinson said. “We are allowing senior parents to come in and be recognized with their athletes and then leave immediately afterwards. We feel it’s important for them to be recognized because it’s their last opportunity. Fortunately for us, we do have cameras and fans and parents can still watch their kids participate in our home events.”
Tallapoosa County Schools also released a statement via Facebook from Superintendent Ray Porter. In the statement, no spectators will be allowed at events until further notice to help limit the spread of COVID-19.