Few sights in sports have been more patriotic than that of John Ray’s gold, brown and chrome Big Rig truck, adorned with the red, white and blue whipping in the wind, making its way down the Talladega Superspeedway front stretch prior to the start of races.
The tradition since 2001 will continue this weekend at the mammoth 2.66-mile venue, which will include Sunday’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (1 p.m., FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The patriotic theme will also be showcased in the GEICO 500 pre-race with a flyover, consisting of four Air National Guard F-15C Air Superiority Fighter jets, from the 159th Fighter Wing “Bayou Militia” from New Orleans, Louisiana. Both John Ray’s truck, today driven by his son Johnny, and the flyby, will be during the virtual instrumental national anthem performed by the Alabama-based 313th United States Army Band. The group has played it incredible rendition at Talladega since 2014.
In addition to the above, there will be a host of pre-race dignitaries, as well as many kids' groups from all over the state of Alabama, who will highlight pre-race festivities for the GEICO 500 along with Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 and General Tire 200. They are listed below:
Sunday, April 25: GEICO 500 for NASCAR Cup Series, 1 p.m. start
Grand Marshals: Tag Team, Hip-Hop Duo (Atlanta, Georgia)
National Anthem: Army 313th Band, based in Birmingham and Huntsville
God Bless America: Alabaster City Schools Choir
Invocation: Chaplin Barbara Embry, Citizen’s Baptist Medical Center
Color Guard: Hoover High School ROTC
Iconic Drive By: John Ray’s Big Rig Truck, driven by Johnny Ray
Saturday, April 24: Ag-Pro 300 for NASCAR Xfinity Series, 3 p.m. start
Grand Marshal: Timmy Hiers, Ag-Pro companies partner and corporate sales manager
Honorary Starter: Lance Rudd, Ag-Pro division president, Alabama/Georgia Region
National Anthem: Birmingham Boys Choir
God Bless America: Shades Valley High School Choir (Irondale)
Invocation: Pastor Tony Roberts, Abundant Life Church (Alabaster)
Color Guard: Davidson High School Navy JROTC (Mobile)
Iconic Drive By: John Ray’s Big Rig Truck, driven by Johnny Ray
Saturday, April 24: General Tire 200 for ARCA Menards Series, 12p.m. start
Grand Marshal: Lee Edwards, Edwards Chevrolet
Honorary Starter: Gregg Vandermark
National Anthem: Brookwood High School Choir (Brookwood)
Invocation: Anthony Roberts, Alabama Youth District secretary
Color Guard: Thompson High School Air Force JROTC (Alabaster)
Iconic Drive By: John Ray’s Big Rig Truck, driven by Johnny Ray.
