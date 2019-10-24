After dropping the first set of the Class 2A Area 8 tournament, Central Coosa’s volleyball team could’ve been in for a quick upset Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars earned the No. 1 seed coming out of the regular season, but the area was fairly well matched and it was anyone’s game.
But Coosa shook off the early loss and took the next three sets from Thorsby to win the semifinal, 3-1.
“The fear of it being over (motivated the girls),” Coosa coach Chris Elliot said. “They weren’t wanting to lose. They just woke up and started playing a little bit better and more as a team. Thorsby fought hard though. It’s very odd that you find four teams in an area that are so evenly matched. We knew going in it was going to be tough to beat a team a third time. We were just fortunate to be able to recover and win it.”
It wasn’t the same story during the area championship, though. The Cougars were matched up against Fayetteville, which was coming off a 3-1 win against Reeltown and was playing extremely well.
The Wolves looked to make quick work of Coosa, winning the first two sets, 25-9 and 25-22. But the Cougars still didn’t want it to end. They won the third game, 25-22, before ultimately falling, 25-22, in Set 4.
“We made more mistakes than they did,” Elliott said. “That was their game plan was to force us into making mistakes and keep us off balance. They were able to do that for the most part. We came back for the third set. It was a hard-fought win on that one but we just couldn’t ever get control of it and get on top and keep it.”
Coosa did really well with its serving against Fayetteville, finishing with single-digit service errors. But those errors came at inopportune times.
Aliona McKenzie led the way with 11 kills, but the Cougars dealt with some injuries to Katie Windsor and Breanna Graham that hurt them. They are hoping both will be back in time for super regionals.
“Ali McKenzie had a great night against Fayetteville,” Elliott said. “She really ended up catching fire. She had a big night for us, but we just didn’t do enough to back her up. We weren’t consistent enough.”
By finishing second, the Cougars will face Cottage Hill Christian in the first round of the Class 2A South Super Regional at 9 a.m. today in Montgomery.
“Elberta’s coach gave me a scouting report on them and from what she said, Cottage Hill is a lot like us,” Elliott said. “They do serve pretty hard. Their serve receive is average. They like to hit on the outside and like to shoot the lines, so we gotta make sure we’re covering that and keeping the middle covered. IF they do get to where they can’t get hits down, they’ll look to the tip shots.”
Coosa needs two wins today to advance to Saturday, which will determine seeding for the state tournament next week.
“I feel like we deserve to be (at regionals),” Elliott said. “The girls earned that right and that privilege and I just told them to take this opportunity and make the most of it. We want to get down there and show them what Coosa is about. We want to go further than we did last year and try to get to that second round then we want to play on Saturday.”