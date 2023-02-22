Antojuan Woody v Sumter Central
Dadeville senior Antojuan Woody goes up against a defender from Sumter Central during the AHSAA 3A regional semi-finals on Feb. 21, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The Dadeville Tigers fell to Sumter Central in the regional semis 57-51 in Birmingham on Tuesday, ending the season for the gold and black.

Dadeville senior Jordan Rambo shoots a three against Sumter Central in the AHSAA 3A regional semi-finals on Feb. 21, 2023. Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham, AL.
Dadeville senior Phil Dowdell goes up for a layup against Sumter Central during the AHSAA 3A regional semi-finals on Feb. 21, 2023.
Dadeville senior Phil Dowdell goes up for a layup against Sumter Central during the AHSAA 3A regional semi-finals on Feb. 21, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

