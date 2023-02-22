The Dadeville Tigers fell to Sumter Central in the regional semis 57-51 in Birmingham on Tuesday, ending the season for the gold and black.
Dadeville finished its year with an overall 10-4 record, going undefeated in area play and winning an area tournament title.
“I told my guys that I am so proud of them,” Tiger coach Jesse Foster said. “This is four years in a row that we have been to the Sweet 16. Lot of guys cannot say that in their high school career.”
The Tigers’ team, which boasts eight seniors, was led in scoring by Jordan Rambo against the Jaguars.
Rambo tallied 14 points and hit on three balls from deep. Senior Antojuan Woody added 13 points, followed closely behind by yet another senior in Phil Dowdell who had 11.
“I would have loved for these seniors to go out on top, but only one team can hold that trophy up,” Foster said. “At the end of the day, it just was not in the cards for us.”
The first half of Tuesday’s contest was all Dadeville. After the Tigers missed their first three shots, they really started to feel it.
Woody scored four points to open the game up with Rambo connecting on a three and hitting the ensuing free throw to put Dadeville up 8-3 early.
Rambo hit a second first quarter triple, giving the Tigers an eight-point lead after less than four minutes of play.
By the end of the first, Dadeville led 15-12.
The Tigers got their lead to as high as 10 in the second quarter after Daquan Doss connected on a fast break triple.
Sumter kept the pressure up and actually closed the scoring gap to just three points before Woody hit a buzzer-beating half court lob to end the first half.
All the momentum Dadeville had after the half-court make and their 30-24 halftime lead slowly slipped away in the third quarter.
Rambo hit his third triple right out of the gate, but that shot was Dadeville’s last from the field for over four minutes.
Sumter tied things at 36, but it did not stay tied for long. Jay Burns delivered an acrobatic and-1 layup that got Dadeville up by three again.
By the end of the third, however, Sumter led 44-41.
Dadeville’s final lead of the day came on a free throw to put the Tigers up 47-46 with time winding down in the fourth.
But with 46 seconds left, Sumter got the game to 51-47 and used late free throws to outlast the Tigers.
“We extended our lead early, but unluckily it did not end that way,” Foster said.
While things may have ended somewhat abruptly for the Tigers in the tournament, Foster said his team has nothing to be ashamed of.
With this tournament run, Dadeville has now been to the Sweet 16 and won an area tournament every year this class of seniors have been in high school. Dadeville’s eight seniors paved the way for guys like Burns and Javarious Askew to lead the team to even greater heights in the future.
Foster said through the wins and loses, his team did things the right way and has a whole lot to be proud of.
“These boys represented Dadeville High School and their community like the way it was supposed to be done,” Foster said. “They have nothing to be ashamed of.”