One of Chris Elliott’s major goals when he was hired as Central Coosa’s softball and volleyball coach before the 2019-20 seasons was to put in a lot of work at the Cougars’ softball field.
With overgrown grass and a hard infield, Elliott knew it was going to take a lot of effort to get the field up to a great playing conditioning. But with the help of parents and players alike, Elliott finally had it to where he at least felt good about playing on it to start the 2020 season.
However after the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elliott was already in a pickle because he couldn’t complete his first season as head coach. Then things got even tougher as a straight-line wind storm ravaged the county, including his newly revamped field.
A large pine fell onto the field, pushing over the entire fence along the third-base line and into left field. Power lines were downed and major damage was suffered at the concession stand. Coosa’s visitors and home stands are also covered and the storm blew off the roof of the home side and the stands themselves were damaged. A light pole is also still leaning.
“Me and the parents and players really worked hard on it this year and were real proud of it,” Elliott said. “It was real disappointing to see the damage but nobody got hurt. Nothing was damaged that can’t be replaced or fixed again.”
In the month since the storm, Elliott has already done a lot of initial work such as picking up a ton of trash that flew onto the field. But now, he has to wait for direction from officials before he can once again start work on getting the field back up to par.
“It’s a waiting game because everything has to be cleared through the state,” Elliott said. “The trees have to be gotten up first and the power lines need to be put back up and back on. The concession stand has got to be covered because there’s stuff in there that cannot get wet. Hopefully that’s going to happen pretty soon.”
Elliott was hopeful in the next two weeks those things can be taken care of then the other things, like the restructuring of the fence and recovering the home stands, will be dealt with.
The good news is because the softball field is on school property, most of the damages should be covered by insurance but because there was also damage to the school.
“I was really wanting to get some other things done on the field this summer but that’s been put on hold until we get everything put back like it was,” Elliott said.
Elliott is also confident he’ll once again get a lot of support and help from the softball parents and players once the time comes for more work to be done.
“I’ve had parents already reach out to me wanting to know what date we can all meet to get to work,” Elliott said. “We have great and tremendous support up here and that help goes a long way. I have parents willing to help me again but the situation has changed with the virus. Once things get more back to normal, if we need them to come up there, I know they will.”
Despite all the setbacks this year, Elliott said it’s just important for him to keep an optimistic attitude.
“It doesn’t do any good to be negative about it,” Elliott said. “I just gotta stay positive and keep going forward with it.”