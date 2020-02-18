Although Benjamin Russell walked away from the Purple and Gold softball tournament in Tallassee without a victory, the Wildcats still had some things to be proud of.
Benjamin Russell fought back and nearly took down Beauregard after a huge deficit during Friday night’s outing; it saw some positives from the young pitchers who are going to need to learn to back up ace Taylor Harris; and it continued to hit the ball well.
But none of those things resulted in a win. The Wildcats fell to the Hornets, 9-7, on Friday before taking losses against Prattville Christian, 10-4, and Tallassee, 8-1, on Saturday.
Benjamin Russell (1-3) showed the most fight against Beauregard, which led 8-0 midway through the third. The Wildcats started to chip away at it with an RBI double from Emma Tapley in the third and a run-scoring single by Ryann Ruffin in the fifth.
Thanks to a slew of errors, the Wildcats really fought back in the bottom of the seventh inning. It would’ve been easy to just give up and give in to a loss, but they went down swinging. NaSkia Russell added an RBI single as BRHS scored five runs in the final inning but fell just short.
“We really harped on not quitting and staying in the game,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “They did well with that, so that was awesome to see.”
Johnson was also encouraged by the work from her three younger pitchers, Carley Henderson, Ruffin and Leah Leonard, who all got in work.
“All four of our pitchers pitched well enough to win ballgames,” Johnson said. “I was pleasantly surprised with our three younger kids. They weren’t intimidated. They got in there, did their jobs and did what they were asked to do. That was the biggest positive takeaway from the whole weekend was them.”
Ruffin was the biggest standout. In 8 1/3 innings of work, she gave up just five hits and three runs, only two of which were earned. She also struck out three and walked just two.
Leonard got in five innings, during which she allowed just three runs and struck out one. Henderson threw 1 2/3 innings, and although she allowed seven runs, only four were earned.
Harris still did good work too. She threw eight innings and allowed eight hits; only five of the 14 runs she allowed were earned, and she struck out seven.
The common theme was the unearned runs though. Of the 27 runs the Wildcats gave up over the three games, 14 of them were unearned. Benjamin Russell had a staggering 16 errors.
“It’s infuriating when the one thing you work at more than anything else is what fails,” Johnson said. “We’ve gotta work on the mental side of the game. They’re letting it be too big. At practice, they execute when we ask them to. They make great plays and they make routine plays. We have to take what we do in practice and put it into a game; that’s gotta happen.”
Offensively, BRHS totaled 20 hits and was led by Tapley, who had five hits and four RBIs. Harris added four hits, while Leonard contributed three. NaSkia Russell smacked two hits and knocked in a pair of runs.