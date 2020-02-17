One game does not a season make.
That’s the message Reeltown girls basketball coach Will Solomon tried to get across to his team Friday night. In the Class 2A Regional Semifinals, the Rebels suffered a tough 58-21 loss against Geneva County, a team that was ranked by the Alabama Sports Writers Association heading into the postseason.
And although there were several missed opportunities for Reeltown — it shot just 15.8% from the field — it didn’t hang its head or ever give up.
“We had some open looks and missed them and I think that kinda took the air out of us,” Solomon said. “But one game is not going to define this season. It’s hard for them to swallow that right now, but we’re really blessed to have had a great year. None of us wanted to see it end (Friday) but I’m really proud of what this team accomplished.”
Early on, the Rebels gave Geneva County all it could handle. Although Reeltown still struggled offensively in the first quarter, its defense was enough to keep it close and the Bulldogs held just a 10-6 lead after the opening eight minutes. But from there, the poor shooting and slew of turnovers caught up with the Rebels.
Reeltown put special emphasis on Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin, a Tennessee commit, and it held her to just 10 points and only two in the entire first half. Reeltown’s post players, Makayla Langston and Yonna Kimble, did a great job of getting on the boards as the Rebels outrebounded Geneva County, 47-46.
“I thought Makayla and Yonna down low were absolutely outstanding,” Solomon said “(Striplin) is a great ballplayer. But Makayla especially showed she is an elite player and I think she has the potential to be one of the best in the state.”
Langston finished with seven rebounds as did Taniya Haynes while Kimble grabbed six. Eryn Wells and Kenzie Hornsby each had five.
The worst part of the loss for Solomon was the end of an era for his four seniors, Haynes, Wells, Nyla Hayden and Diyanna Newton.
“Collectively, those seniors went from getting their eyes beat in when they were eighth-graders and seventh-graders to just never quitting,” Solomon said. “Eryn has always quietly done what we asked her to do. What I love about Nyla is she puts the hard hat on every day; she goes to work and she’s a role player and she’s accepted that role.
“I’m going to miss Diyanna’s spirit and her bubbly personality. She was always the team goofball and she played hard on the court. Taniya, I love the fact that she’s a fighter and she’s a competitor.”
Those seniors are who set the tone for Reeltown’s never-say-die attitude. Despite being down by 30-plus points, the Rebels were still fighting hard, going after loose balls and pulling down rebounds until the final buzzer.
“You gotta have the same fight in you when you’re down by 30 as when it’s tied and you’re trying to get the game won in overtime,” Solomon said. “That’s what I tried to instill in them. There were a lot of missed opportunities, but I told the girls in the locker room that right now, we know we’re good enough to get to regionals so what do we have to do between now and next year to win regionals?”