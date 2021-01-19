The long ball was the driving factor Tuesday night for the Stanhope Elmore Lady Mustangs as a 20-point lead before the first quarter ended set the tone of the area battle.
The Lady Mustangs were able to drill the game home early by causing turnovers and exhibiting their range over Benjamin Russell High. In the end, it was Stanhope leaving home with a 60-39 victory while the Lady Wildcats found some life later in the going.
In the first quarter alone, the Lady Mustangs outscored BRHS 26-6.
Most of the first quarter was dominated by just one player. Brooke Burkett made her presence known early and often as she rattled off 19 points for the Lady Mustangs as BRHS left her open just long enough for quick scores.
The first quarter was ruled by the Lady Wildcats’ turnovers and lack of boxing out around the goal giving Stanhope numerous chances as well.
The second quarter looked a little bit better defensively but the game was well out of hand for the Lady Cats. Even as fouls mounted against Stanhope, nothing slowed the momentum the Lady Mustangs nabbed in the first quarter.
At the halftime buzzer, Stanhope led 40-15 with more than 50 percent of their offense powered through Burkett.
Burkett managed to score 11 points over the second half of the game but the game was well out of Benjamin Russell’s hands at that point.
Stanhope Elmore allowed the Lady Cats to score 14 points in the final half as their offense posted 20 over two quarters.
In the end, the final buzzer sounded a 60-39 Stanhope victory.
Burkett led Stanhope with 30 points while Kelbi Johnson added 12. Tylicia Calhoun led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points.