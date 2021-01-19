Just a week ago, Benjamin Russell picked up their first area win over Stanhope Elmore.
Tuesday night, they were looking for another while Stanhope looked to get their revenge on the young program.
The latter happened however as the Mustangs came away with the 74-68 victory Tuesday night.
The game was almost like a tale of two halves. For the Wildcats, it was just a battle of limiting fouls and mistakes. Stanhope Elmore picked apart the defense early in the game and wound up pulling out an early lead of the Wildcats.
Benjamin Russell soon faced a 14-7 deficit at the end of the opening quarter of play but the Wildcats soon came alive.
Gabriel Benton knocked down free throws and the offense came alive. Quez Thompson splashed back-to-back threes and led to Benjamin Russell finding their first tie of the night to the Mustangs.
The tie lasted for a short while before Benton found his way to the glass once more for the lead however, Stanhope wasn’t out of the game yet. Teddy Harris knocked down his only shot of the second quarter but it was big as it was a clanging three-pointer to put the Mustangs back ahead but each side managed to trade those blows. The deciding factor in the quarter was a simple shot with 20 seconds remaining in the half to propel Stanhope back to the lead.
But it was a precarious 29-28 game.
Soon, Benjamin Russell’s main issue would reappear. The Wildcats got cold from the floor while the Mustangs weren’t. The hole appeared in the matter of a minute, Stanhope pounced out to a 36-28 lead.
When the Wildcats got back going offensively, it wasn’t too late but the time was beginning to run out. Four players checked into the scorebook on three-pointers but the Mustangs put up five more points than their opponent managed, including a quarter-ending jam.
But the Wildcats did manage to sniff the lead once again before the buzzer signaled the final eight minutes of play.
Down 47-40, Benjamin Russell was in a hole. Not just offensively, but foul wise as well.
Stanhope’s entire second half found the program pick up just four fouls. Benjamin Russell on the other hand notched 15 total fouls in the second half.
This allowed the Mustangs to the free throw line for 23 total shots. Stanhope made 16 of them in all.
Despite flashes on the floor, Benjamin Russell wasn’t able to get back to the lead. Even after Chris Foster drained three straight three-pointers in the Wildcats’ effort.
Foster scored 18 for the Wildcats with Thompson adding another 17. Benton knocked in 13.
Stanhope was led by Patrick Williams’ 18-point night while Harris notched 16 points. Dylon Williams of the Mustangs also posted 15 points in the victory.