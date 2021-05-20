Spring scrimmage is in the books and the Wildcats had several things to evaluate in the game against Chelsea.
For the record, the game was a loss but there were flashes all over the field for the Wildcats. Corey Millner was electric and Gabe Benton under center was also a boon. The running game for the Wildcats also solid but the Wildcats couldn’t quite find their place on the defense.
On the offensive side, head coach Aubrey Blackwell says they spent a lot of time with Simmons, Benton and Millner.
“We spent a lot of time with those guys because Gabe didn’t play quarterback last year and we needed as much time with him in-game situations as possible,” Blackwell said. “Throwing timing and being comfortable in the pocket takes a lot of time. A lot of game reps.”
Cliff Williams / The Outlook New Wildcat Coach Aubrey Blackwell lead his new team during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook New Wildcat Coach Aubrey Blackwell lead his new team during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal takes a handoff from Gabe Benton during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Gabe Benton passes during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Corn Milliner catches a long pass from Gabe Benton that would be called back due to a flag during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Corn Milliner catches a long pass from Gabe Benton that would be called back due to a flag during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Gabe Benton looks to pass to DeMarcus McNeal during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal is unable to come up with a pass during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chelsea’s Matt Gray runs during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chelsea’s JyDarian McKinney avoid Ben Russell’s Ensley Goggans during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal runs behind blockers during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal runs behind blockers during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell speaks with Zy Owens between plays during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal tries to break a Chelsea tackle during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal runs up the middle during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal runs up the middle during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal runs during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s DeMarcus McNeal is brought down by Chelsea’s Cody Fortenberry and Garyson Maddox during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Gabe Benton passes during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Corri Milliner is unable to come down in bounds against Chelsea’s Ty Forehand during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Chelsea’s Matt Gray tries to out run Ben Russell’s Jy Hicks during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Dontarius Thomas takes the handoff from Gabe Benton during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Dontarius Thomas runs during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Gabe Benton passes during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Gabe Benton avoids Chelsea’s Emanuel Waller during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Malcolm Simmons runs during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.
This doesn’t overshadow some of the tough running in the early part game from Demarcus McNeal either. The Wildcats will have a smash-mouth approach when the season comes up but it didn’t show as much as it could’ve during the scrimmage.
“I wanna run the football more, we’re going to run the football more,” Blackwell said. “We’re going to be more physical up front in the run game but tonight we didn’t really do that because that’s not what we really needed to work the most. I think last year during the second half of the season we found a really good groove in running the football. Our offensive line did that really well in spring practice.”
Back to the passing side of the game, Blackwell says that they did a pretty good job getting the ball out in the passing game.