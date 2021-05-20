Chelsea at Benjamin Russell High School Football
Cliff Williams / The Outlook New Wildcat Coach Aubrey Blackwell lead his new team during the spring game between Benjamin Russell and Chelsea.

 Cliff Williams

Spring scrimmage is in the books and the Wildcats had several things to evaluate in the game against Chelsea.

For the record, the game was a loss but there were flashes all over the field for the Wildcats. Corey Millner was electric and Gabe Benton under center was also a boon. The running game for the Wildcats also solid but the Wildcats couldn’t quite find their place on the defense.

On the offensive side, head coach Aubrey Blackwell says they spent a lot of time with Simmons, Benton and Millner.

“We spent a lot of time with those guys because Gabe didn’t play quarterback last year and we needed as much time with him in-game situations as possible,” Blackwell said. “Throwing timing and being comfortable in the pocket takes a lot of time. A lot of game reps.”

This doesn’t overshadow some of the tough running in the early part game from Demarcus McNeal either. The Wildcats will have a smash-mouth approach when the season comes up but it didn’t show as much as it could’ve during the scrimmage.

“I wanna run the football more, we’re going to run the football more,” Blackwell said. “We’re going to be more physical up front in the run game but tonight we didn’t really do that because that’s not what we really needed to work the most. I think last year during the second half of the season we found a really good groove in running the football. Our offensive line did that really well in spring practice.”

Back to the passing side of the game, Blackwell says that they did a pretty good job getting the ball out in the passing game.

