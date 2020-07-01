For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit Tallapoosa County in mid-March, the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex was finally bustling with activity again last week. The area played host to a travel ball softball team with more than 30 teams, and once again, the ballfields will be packed as the Central Alabama Baseball Academy is hosting tournaments two weekends in a row.
The first will be the Fourth of July Lake Martin Freedom Bash, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. It’ll feature 32 teams ranging from 8U to 18U and will have wood bat competition for the older age groups.
Central Alabama Baseball Academy will then return July 10 through 12 for the Alex City Invitational for an even larger set of teams ranging from 8U to 18U. While this weekend’s tournament will be more of a showcase format, next week will be purely tournament format for all ages up to 16U.
“This is my 13th year with Central Alabama and for the last 10 years, we’ve either played in an event at (Central Alabama Community College) or the Sportplex or hosted one,” CABA owner Kennon McArthur said. “Next year, I’m looking forward to hosting several events in Alex City. The big thing is the parks and recreation department is so great to deal with and the fields are so nice. Having a college in the town is also a big deal. My main goal is to get kids recruited, so I go to various colleges across the state. When everyone started going to Alex City, it just worked out well.”
Typically CABA’s local tournaments are held at both CACC and the Sportplex but because CACC’s campus is still closed, McArthur said some of the showcases and games would be held at Sylcauga High School.
Although the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department has the fields, the department doesn’t do much in terms of running the tournaments and events. The staff does do field maintenance and while it brings in money from the field rentals, what’s more important is the exposure it gives to the area to have that many teams in town.
“The money we get goes back into the general fund,” parks and rec department director Sonny Wilson said. “It’s not a huge amount for us, but the biggest thing is getting people in the city, seeing our city and seeing what we have to offer. A lot more money is made (in Alex City) than what we make as a department.”
Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have the department and the facilities seen either.
“I always have folks call me and just tell me how good a shape the fields are in,” Wilson said. “People say they’re some of the nicest fields they’ve played on. What also helps here with the older guys is they like playing at CACC too because it’s exposure for them.
“But for the town, I see them at Walmart in their uniforms, at restaurants, in the gas stations. I see them everywhere so they do more than just come here and play ball and leave.”