Because the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex is almost all open air, it seems like it would be a good place for small groups and families to get some fresh air in a safe place while still practicing social distancing.
But that officially came to an end Wednesday as Alexander City Parks and Recreation director Sonny Wilson closed the Sportplex to everything but nature trail walkers in an attempt to stop large social gatherings.
Prior to this decision, Wilson had already said groups in the Sportplex must be limited to under five — taking it a step further than the statewide mandate of gatherings under 10 by Gov. Kay Ivey. But he said large groups continued to gather at the Sportplex and his employees were not respected when they tried to break up those groups.
“People aren’t getting it,” a frustrated Wilson said. “We were running people off daily and I’m talking groups of 20 or 30 people. We tried to do it where it was just common sense and you could just tell people, but then we started getting yelled at and cursed and threatened. We had to call the police, so we didn’t have a choice.”
Wilson said groups were playing kickball in the fields and even trying to practice aerobics under the pavilion. But what Wilson hates the most about closing the Sportplex is those who were following the rules and now won’t have that chance.
Just a few days ago, the parks and rec department had brainstormed a creative way to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing among the COVID-19 outbreak. The staff set up designated areas near the pond where families could head to feed the fish and turtles.
“We were just feeding the fish one day and figured, ‘Why not advertise this to people for something to do, especially with all the nice weather we’d been having?” parks and rec special events supervisor Meg Blake said prior to the Sportplex closing. ““The little ones that can’t play disc golf or may not have a playground, this is something different for them to do — a way to be able to get the kids out of the house.”
But now, that opportunity has been taken away.
“There were a lot of parents over here who were just talking a walk with their kids and I hate it for them,” Wilson said. “But we can’t have these big groups keep coming over here.”
Now, Wilson said the Sportplex is available only to those who wish to park at the big lot next to the stadium and walk the nature trail, but again, they must stay in groups of five or less.
The road in the Sportplex is closed just after the driveway to the Tallapoosa County Health Department building, so it can still be accessed. City employees are also still hard at work maintaining the fields so they’ll be ready for play whenever that opportunity is available.
“We never stop working on the fields; that’s year-round anyway,” Wilson said. “Our goal is, good Lord willing, this is out of here by May or the end of May and we can still have some kind of baseball, softball and soccer seasons. But right now, my No. 1 priority is keeping my employees safe and if everyone was doing what they were supposed to be doing, we wouldn’t have to do this.”
Employees have been limited to one per truck and they’re no longer allowed to take lunch breaks in the lunchroom but are rather spreading out throughout the park for their breaks. Wilson also said he’s put hand sanitizer, Clorox and Lysol wipes in every truck so staff members can stay as safe as possible especially when they’re working in areas where the opportunity to wash their hands regularly isn’t readily available.
— Staff writer Amy Passaretti contributed to this report.