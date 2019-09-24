Yogi Barker scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal a victory for Southern Prep’s football team Friday night.
The Fighting Rangers were going toe-to-toe with North River Christian and led by just two points early in the fourth quarter. Then Barker scored back-to-back touchdowns and threw a two-point conversion to Talib Diallo to set the final score at 36-20 in favor of Southern Prep.
The victory puts the Fighting Rangers at 4-1, and the score could’ve been even worse if not for four touchdowns called back due to penalties. But Barker’s five touchdown effort was more than enough to push Southern Prep over the edge.
Barker finished with 370 yards on 30 carries to go along with three catches for 42 yards. Barker also spent some time at quarterback, finishing with four completions for 75 yards. He was also a defensive standout, finishing with nine tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks. Barker forced and recovered a North River fumble.
Two Rangers finished with double-digit tackles. Evan Cole led the way with 14 total tackles, including one for a loss, and Ahmedd Dowdell contributed 11 tackles, including one for a loss, and he brought down a pair of interceptions.
John Wood racked up six tackles, and Nick Johnson followed closely behind with five. Braxton Cook, Samuel Roberto and Malachi Roberts each had four tackles apiece. Roberts contributed a pair of sacks. Sean Frye, Diallo, Garrett Peebles and Travis Miller each had two total tackles.
And as well as the defense played, the Southern Prep offense matched that effort.
In addition to Barker’s big game on the ground, Dowdell racked up 54 yards on five carries. Roberto, Peebles and Johnson had two carries apiece, rushing for 13, 17 and 5 yards, respectively.
At quarterback, Justin Wallace went 4 for 15 for 57 yards and one interception.
Dowdell matched Barker’s receiving efforts with three catches and totaled 62 yards. Diallo had a pair of catches for 15 yards, while Wallace and Cole each had one catch. They finished with 7 and 6 yards, respectively.
With only four games left on the schedule, Southern Prep needs just one more victory to secure its first winning season in recent memory. It will take on the winless Coosa Valley Academy at home Friday night.