Is there anything Yogi Barker couldn’t do?
He pretty much proved the answer was no as he was a standout in every asset of the game for Southern Prep’s football team during the 2019 season.
He was absolutely dominant on the offensive side of the ball and was also a huge contributor defensively, and Barker’s name jumped off the stat sheets in nearly every game for the Rangers this season. For that, he was given a pair of national recognitions.
Earlier this month, Barker played in the NFSA 8-Man All-American All-Star game in Gaitlinburg, Tennessee. Moreover, he was selected as a finalist for the USFA Division 1A National Running Back of the Year award.
“He’s an all-around player, and he’s football smart,” Southern Prep coach Roland Bell said. “He is fast and he reacts well to the ball.”
A junior transfer from LaFayette, Barker immediately fit in well with the Rangers. Transitioning to 8-man football wasn’t the only thing Barker had to get used to. Surprisingly, it was his first time playing on the offensive side of the ball, which makes his running back of the year nomination that much more impressive.
Barker was clearly born to be a running back though, as he collected a staggering 1,426 yards on just 126 carries. He averaged 11.3 yards per carry and had six carries of 100 yards or more. Barker scored 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Although Barker had some issues making the move to offense early on, Bell said it didn’t take long for Barker to immediately start to make a difference for the Rangers.
“Early in the season, he wasn’t hitting the open holes,” Bell said. “If we, as coaches, call a particular hole, you still want to find the open hole and run to grass. At first, he was just hitting the hole but the called hole might be clogged.”
Barker also continued to have a defensive mind even when he was playing on offense. Bell said there were times when Barker could’ve scored but he’d slow down to make a hit instead.
But again, once Barker got more experience, he started to easily make the shift.
“Second half of the year, you see him avoiding those hits and getting in the end zone instead,” Bell said. “It’s a learning process for them and us. We have to learn not just their abilities but also their mentalities. We have to see what we can work with and fix any little thing like that, and he took our suggestions.”
As important as Barker was on the offensive side, he was also a big factor on defense. Barker finished with 59 total tackles, including a team-leading 11.5 for a loss. He tied for first with five sacks, grabbed three interceptions, defended seven passes and caused three fumbles.
“It was great that he was good on both sides of the ball because we knew we could put him in anywhere,” Bell said.
Moving forward, Barker’s biggest focus will be working on his academics as he continues to make strides on the football field. Bell said Barker’s goal is to play football for an SEC school and these kinds of big recognitions will only help him get there.
“Athletically, we want to get him a little bit better conditioned, put some more weight on him and let him do his thing,” Bell said. “This national award, even if he doesn’t win it, so what? This means he’s one of the top eight in the country in 8-man football.”