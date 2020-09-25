The Southern Prep Fighting Rangers — in their return to the gridiron three weeks — left a slew of Trojans scattered and battered along the turf en route to Friday’s 48-6 victory.
Now, don’t look at the score and think the game was competitive.
It wasn’t, as the Fighting Rangers allowed Meadowview Christian a mercy score, a 60-yard run by Meadowview’s Ren Hagood, to end the game.
The Trojan’s run was unimpeded from midfield to the house drawing applause from both sides.
Subtracting those free yards from the stat sheet, Southern Prep’s varsity defense held Meadowview’s offense to somewhere in the vicinity of futility: 24 yards rushing and 1 passing yard.
Southern Prep, on the other hand, used six different ballcarriers to amass 326 yards rushing.
Quarterback Owen Wolfe threw for 92 yards and a score.
“We started sloppy with way too many penalties, but once we settled down we started playing better,” Southern Prep coach Roland Bell said. “But, again, we haven’t played in three weeks.”
The first play from scrimmage for the homestanding cadets resulted in a 53-yard touchdown run by Nyqerious Dowdell. Dowdell finished the night with 218 yards on six carries. With the point after, Southern Prep had solidified their position as the better team on the field with a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans were forced to punt giving the ball back to the Rangers.
Possession 2 proved to be problematic and about as circuitous a route to the end zone as from Camp Hill to Selma.
A pass interference penalty on first down turned a first-and-20 into a first-and-five. The play — a 28-yard completion from Wolfe to Mekhi Bogerty — was negated by a holding call, moving the Rangers back to the original line of scrimmage, their own 48.
Wolfe called his own number and ran for seven only to be sacked for a loss of 13 on the next play.
“We were going out there and trying to work on things and take what they were giving us,” Bell said. “A couple of times, we let the quarterbacks call their own plays but they wanted to throw it down the field. (Meadowview) was pretty athletic in the defensive backfield. I had tell (the Ranger signal-callers) they could pick them off. This isn’t what we are wanting to do.”
Facing fourth and long, Dowdell took the handoff and maneuvered his way through the approaching white jerseys for a gain of 35 and a new set of downs.
From there, Wolfe completed passes to Hunter Gassaway and Garrett Peebles then broke free on a 21-yard scramble.
Dowdell capped the drive with a 4-yard plunge into the end zone, bowling through a pair of defenders at the 1-yard line in the process.
With the kick, the tally moved to 14-0.
“He was (the best player on the field). He is (the best player on the field). Unfortunately, he’s a senior,” Bell said. “So we’ve got to find someone to replace him.”
The Rangers, who scored on nearly every drive, again started the possession with an adventure in pre-snap and deadball penalties putting them in another fourth-and-long scenario.
On fourth-and-18 Wolfe handed off to Dowdell for another long gainer.
The 49-yard rush put Southern Prep in position to score again. Wolfe gained 11 and then pitched the ball to Dowdell on the next play. The pitch was wide and Dowdell struggled to reel in the loose ball stumbling back from the 5-yard line to around the 15 before digging his heels in and sprinting to the house for the score.
A pair of offsetting penalties negated the feat of athleticism, forcing the down to be replayed.
Two plays later it was Wolfe sprinting into the end zone. The kick was good and the mark moved to 21-0 with 6:47 left before the break.
With the clock ticking down Southern Prep scored a fourth time, capping a 50-yard drive with a Wolfe pass to Bogerty in the end zone.
Wolfe dropped back to pass, saw no free Rangers and stepped forward into the pocket avoiding rushing Trojans on either side. The Trojans collided with each other and fell to the ground in a heap as Wolfe tossed the ball to a wide-open Bogerty for the score. The kick, after three straight, was errant ending the half with the Fighting Rangers firmly in control of the battle, 27-0.
“We’ve got to work on cleaning things up and settling down,” said Bell, whose Rangers will host Trinity (Alabaster) next week for homecoming in eight-man action. “Hopefully this will help us clean up a lot of the mess so that we will be better prepared.”
In one of the more interesting halftime speeches, Bell said he had the varsity players hold the push-up position for a bit to help them regain their focus for the second half.
It worked.
On the first play from scrimmage Dowdell bobbed and weaved his way through the Trojans defense for a 62-yard touchdown run. The kick made the score 34-0.
Evan Cole added another seven to the board on the next Southern Prep series. Cole, with the offense camped out at the Meadowview 29, took the snap and raced downfield 23 yards before being tackled.
Bogerty carried it in the rest of the way with 1:15 left in the period.
The Fighting Rangers scored for the final time with 5:33 left in the game. With the kick the score moved to 48-0.