Southern Prep is returning to the football field this week after a two-week break from play.
The Fighting Rangers (1-2) are looking at this week’s game against Meadowview Christian as a get-back game after not finding the end zone in their last game against Westwood.
In this matchup, Southern Prep will go back to 11-man football to take on the Trojans in its home opener. According to Southern Prep coach Roland Bell, the Fighting Rangers have been practicing, focusing on fundamentals and bettering themselves on a daily basis.
“We are focused on finding consistency right now,” Bell said. “We haven’t changed on offense, just working on trying to get better and understand the offense better through our reads. Our offensive line has been confused at times on whether to run or pass block and that’s on the quarterback; our quarterback makes the call at the line of scrimmage and needs to work on relaying what he wants the offensive line to do.”
In order for Southern Prep to walk away with an even record on Friday, the Fighting Rangers will need to get back to the bread and butter of the offense, and that’s running the football.
“Their (Trojans) defensive front four has been getting blown off the ball,” Bell said. “Other teams ran straight at them. Running backs for opposing teams weren’t getting touched until the second and third levels. Hopefully we can have some of the same success.”
According to Bell, the game plan going into Friday’s game will be attacking the Trojans in the trenches. Whether it’s running the ball right at them on offense or attacking their offensive line, Bell’s approach to this game is winning the battle up front.
“They (Meadowview) have big guys up front, but haven’t played well together to this point,” Bell said. “They are a more athletic program this year versus last year but are still raw. They have some good athletes, but without any blocking, they are just running around trying to make something out of nothing. It doesn’t matter how good your backs are if there’s no blocking.”
Bell and his team are also looking at this game as a way to avenge their loss to Westwood.
“We’ve got to win these next two games to get back on track,” Bell said. “Everyone is talking about going back to the (8-man football) tournament, but with the way we’ve been playing we might have to take that off the schedule. We also need to win these next two to build confidence for Ezekiel (Academy), who has been tearing everybody up.”