With an award like a national championship under its belt, it’s no surprise Southern Prep’s football team has been in the spotlight since the end of the 2019 season. That continued earlier this month when six Fighting Rangers were selected to the NFSA 8-Man All-American All-Star game.
The game was played Jan. 4 in Gaitlinburg, Tennessee, and Southern Prep had representatives on both sides of the ball. On offense, Daniel Tampa (WR); Yogi Barker (RB); Talib Diallo (TE); and Braxton Cook (OL) were selected while Ny Dowdell (LB) and Evan Cole (DB) were chosen on the defensive side.
“It’s huge for me as a coach because I just love seeing our boys succeed,” Ranger coach Roland Bell said. “When we get them from their parents, we tell them we’re going to work to make them successful young men and this is just one part of that. They’ve learned to work within a team unit, and that’s one of the things we focus on just about every day at practice.”
Barker also earned another honor as he was named a finalist for the USFA Division 1A National Running Back of the Year award.
While Barker was an obvious offensive standout — and actually, he wasn’t too shabby on the defensive side either — Tampa contributed a lot to Southern Prep’s success. At wide receiver, Tampa was the second-leading receiver with 313 yards on 14 catches. He led the Rangers with six receiving touchdowns and he also collected two touchdowns and 113 yards on the ground on just 12 carries.
Tampa came to Southern Prep midway through the 2018 season and it wasn’t until this preseason Bell and the Rangers figured out where Tampa would be most useful.
“Once we got all the pieces in, we looked at everything and said, ‘Let’s try him at receiver,’” Bell said. “What we found out was he’s fast and he can catch. He has matured a lot since last year.”
Neither Tampa nor Diallo played in the All-American All-Star game because they were both out of the country at the time, but the recognition was still something to be celebrated for Bell. Although Diallo’s best sport is basketball, he easily found a place on the football team at tight end. He caught 16 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns and also became a solid blocker and a force defensively.
“Basketball is his main sport, so we always tried to throw things up a little bit higher and them to go rebound,” Bell said. “Of course he’s just a natural over there on the defensive side but we (nominated) him as a tight end.”
It’s hard for an offensive lineman to stand out in 8-man football but Cook did it flawlessly. Standing at 6-foot-0, Cook used his agility and his quick footwork to become an excellent blocker.
“He just knows what he’s doing,” Bell said. “Not only does he know what he’s doing and he has the right form, but also he gives it everything he’s got on every play. Obviously he’s made some mistakes here and there but if we knew we needed some yards, where’s Braxton line up? Let’s try to run behind Braxton.”
Dowdell was an obvious selection to any all-star game at linebacker. He led the Rangers with 63 tackles, including eight for a loss, and he tied for the top spot on the team with four interceptions. Dowdell transferred to Southern Prep from Opelika prior to this season and became an immediate impact on both sides. Offensively, he had 536 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 48 carries and he was the leading receiver with 17 catches and 372 yards.
“He pretty quickly took over as a leader because he was coming from one of the successful big schools and knew this is what football is supposed to look like,” Bell said. “We came in (before this year) and we were saying, ‘This isn’t rec ball anymore.’ (Dowdell) really helped us from a player standpoint and was able to convey that to a bunch of the guys.”
Like Dowdell, Cole was a clear standout on defense for the Rangers. He was just behind Dowdell with 62 tackles and also tied with him for four interceptions.
“(Cole) is just a 10th-grader and he’s small, but coach Matthew Kelly gave him the nickname Mighty Mouse,” Bell said. “He’s one of the hardest hitters on the team and he seems to always be in the right position to make a play on the ball.”
With only Tampa and Diallo being seniors of the six selected to the all-star game, it seems like the future is very bright for the Fighting Rangers. And Bell hopes his football players getting national accolades helps not only the team but Southern Prep as a whole.
“The school is constantly trying to put their name out there and draw attention and recruit new kids,” Bell said. “We’re not trying to bring in all these bad kids and make them great, which is what a lot of people’s perception of our school is. We’re trying to be a college preparatory school. Usually football is big and it brings a lot of attention, so we’re hoping this helps with recruitment for the whole school.”