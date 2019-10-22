For the first time in 40 years, Southern Prep’s football team has six wins to its name.
The Fighting Rangers defeated Central Christian School (Sharpsburg, Georgia), 21-0, Thursday night but it could’ve been much worse. The lights went out five minutes before halftime and the game was called.
But either way, the Rangers earned the victory and are now 6-3 on the season. This is the first time since 1979 the school has had six wins.
“It feels great to do something that hasn’t been done in so long,” Southern Prep coach Roland Bell said. “We saw it coming but nobody else did. (The guys) are feeling good; they were just happy that, ‘Hey, we beat up on somebody else.’”
It’s also the third shutout of the season for Southern Prep.
The Rangers used their rushing attack and their special teams to earn the victory. Yogi Barker did the most damage, scoring once on a punt return and once on the ground. He finished with 62 rushing yards on 10 carries. Ny Dowdell scored the team’s other touchdown and finished with 34 yards on just three carries.
Justin Wallace played the full game at quarterback, going 3-for-7 for 46 yards, and he also added 10 yards on the ground.
Although Southern Prep’s stats weren’t as dominating as usual, that’s for good reason as the Rangers’ defense was so strong and forced Central Christian into several negative plays. One touchdown finished off a 4-yard drive and with the game ending early, the Fighting Rangers didn’t get nearly as much time as usual to rack up the stats.
Daniel Tampa nearly scored on an 85-yard kick return but it was called back for a penalty.
Not only was Barker the leader on offense, but he also led the way defensively with six tackles.
“Not just in the stats, but he’s the leader in practice and he’s a leader on the field,” Bell said. “He’s kind of a quiet fellow but you put him in between the lines and it just comes out of him.”
Garrett Peebles followed right behind Barker with four tackles. Evan Cole, Sean Frye and Malachi Roberts split nine tackles evenly between the three. Travis Miller added two tackles, and Tampa, Talib Diallo and Cameron McDowell each had one.
It’s hard to decide if Southern Prep’s defense or its offense has been more important. The Rangers’ biggest strength seems to be its diversity on offense and that may be the biggest reason for their improvement this season.
“Last year when (Joseph) Reese didn’t have a lot of weapons to throw to and he was still learning to be a quarterback himself, everybody just loaded up and said, ‘We’re going to stop your run,’” Bell said. “This year, when they’ve loaded up trying to stop Yogi, we just go over the top. Or if they back up to keep Justin from throwing to Tampa or Ny, Yogi just runs it at them. It’s almost like, pick your poison. What do you want to defend more?”
Southern Prep will now have an off week prior to the playoffs. Because of their four-team league, the Rangers still are waiting for the outcome of Trinity Christian Homeschool versus North River Christian to determine if they’ll get a chance to play for the championship.