After Southern Prep’s first football game of the year under a new name was canceled due to heavy storms in the Prattville area when it was set to face off against East Memorial Christian, the Fighting Rangers finally hit the field Thursday night.
And it did so with a bang.
Southern Prep easily defeated Covington, 40-0. After a relatively slow start in which Southern Prep led just 6-0 after the first quarter, it dominated the second frame by scoring three touchdowns and taking a 27-0 lead into halftime.
The offense used a well-balanced attack to take down Covington as it scored three times through the air and twice on the ground. Justin Wallace fired three touchdown passes and finished 9-for-13 for 203 yards. Yogi Barker contributing 152 all-purpose yards and caught a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion. Ahmaad Dowdell also had a pair of catches, one of which went for a touchdown. He finished with 85 yards.
Daniel Tampa proved himself as a dual threat, catching two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he needed just one carry to score a 13-yard touchdown. Parker Slaughter also caught a touchdown pass; he finished with three catches totaling 17 yards.
Preston Linkenauger made a name for himself defensively as he grabbed two interceptions, while Samuel Roberto contributed to the scoring with a pick six.
Dowdell was unstoppable on defense, racking up nine tackles including four for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Barker was also well-balanced defensively, finishing up seven tackles, two for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had two pass breakups. Malachi Roberts added seven tackles, and Travis Miller got in on three tackles and finished with 1.5 sacks.
Felipe Pegram was 2-for-2 on point-after attempts.