What seems to make the most sense is all 8-man football teams in Alabama play in a single league. Although the teams are fairly spread out, there were only 17 of them last season and the league could easily be separated into regions that make the most sense geographically — much like the AHSAA does.
Southern Prep football coach Roland Bell is a big proponent of this format and tried to make it happen this year.
“Basically we haven’t really been in a league the last few years; we had a couple teams that are working with us but it was nothing set in stone,” Bell said. “I had a proposal out about getting all the 8-man teams together, but months later, things started falling apart.”
According to Bell, the AISA also sent out a letter asking more 8-man teams to make the jump to 11-man football and play in its league. But between homeschools and smaller Christian schools, things just weren’t working out the way Bell hoped. He said he found difficulty finding a true league for the Fighting Rangers for various reasons.
“The Christian league wouldn’t take us because we’re not a Christian school,” he said. “The homeschool league is one we were in years ago but they had voted us out because of different reasons. I tried a couple leagues in Georgia but was told we were too far away even though some of them play The Oaks (School) in Opelika.”
Ultimately, that left Southern Prep as an independent again and Bell having to put together a makeshift schedule on his own.
“That’s where we’ve been but it’s been difficult,” Bell said. “We’ve been having to wait on the leagues to put out their league schedules then try to hurry up and squeeze into some dates that are left. The AISA hasn’t really put out their 11-man schedule yet other than the dates schools will be playing region games, so we went ahead and scheduled some in there.”
Combined with the fact Southern Prep was the NHSA 8-man Division II national champ last year so some small teams aren’t prepared to play at the Rangers’ level, it made for a tough road. But after fitting a lot of puzzle pieces together, Bell finally has a schedule with nine regular-season games as well as the national championship tournament again in the fall.
Bell said the AISA did offer to bring Southern Prep on board this year but the Rangers would have to play in AISA-AAA, which is the biggest classification. Because the AISA classifies based on male population only for football and Southern Prep is an all-boys school, that puts it over the top despite some vast differences between it and most AISA teams.
“We’ve got more boys than most schools; I get that,” Bell said. “But most of those schools are working year-round and they have the same boys coming year in and year out. We never know who is coming back and a lot of times we get kids who are in special situations and most of the time, they’ve been playing football. We’re trying to run them into a football team as quick as possible, so we’re a special circumstance.”
Regardless of all the setbacks, Southern Prep is currently scheduled to begin the season Aug. 27 at Springwood, an AISA-AA team.
The Rangers’ nine-game schedule includes two trips to Georgia and three 11-man games despite Southern Prep still being an 8-man team. The 11-man games include Springwood and Meadowview Christian, which are both AISA teams, and Central Christian out of Sharpsburg, Georgia.
Although those 11-man games are tough, the Rangers eventually want to make the jump and it’s better to get some of those games under their belts now.
“The couple 11-man games we played toward the end of the season last year, we think that those helped us work on some kids that weren’t getting as much work,” Bell said. “It also helped build some confidence and just a little bit of everything. I didn’t hesitate to schedule 11-man games because that’s where we want to end up anyway, but we’re just not quite ready for it yet.”