Tough week for Tallapoosa County programs found the short week come with a few losses ahead of area plays start.
Benjamin Russell Wildcats (3-2-1)
After a 3-0-1 start, the Wildcats faltered a bit in the second week of play. The program suffered two losses to Sylacauga and Smiths Station. In the loss to Sylacauga, the Wildcats managed to stave off an early scoring run from their opponent and tie the game up 2-2. Things looked great in the fifth inning as the Wildcats jumped ahead 4-2 but it all came apart in the bottom of the sixth.
A lead-off home run brought Sylacauga back to within one of the lead. BRHS then gave up a double and hit a batter to put runners on first and second. A second double in the inning scored the tying run and the Wildcats were in trouble as they walked the bases loaded.
A sac-fly RBI scored the go-ahead run.
Central Coosa Cougars (0-1)
Central opened play against Childersburg and could not find a way to get anything going, losing 15-0.
Horseshoe Bend Generals (2-3)
Horseshoe Bend didn’t get a win in their only game last week but found some success even in the loss. The Generals took on Sylacauga but managed to turn an 8-0 deficit into a 10-7 loss as the program rallied back to close the gap.
Reeltown Rebels (2-6)
Reeltown’s girls program had a tough week. The program played two games and lost both 12-1 and 10-0 to Valley and Loveless Academy respectively.
Dadeville Tigers (0-1)
The Tigers didn’t play a game last week per MaxPreps and GameChanger. As it stands, the Tigers are currently 0-1 on their season.