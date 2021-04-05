The softball season is in its final month of action but it’s not lost on anyone yet that the Wildcats are surging even in losses.
Benjamin Russell has faced a lot of tough competition in the middle of their slate but the Wildcats are far from out of the season. Dadeville has a little ways to go this year but could slip into the postseason if they play their cards right. Reeltown has to address their slides in crucial games and weather has limited their availability this season while Horseshoe Bend returned to the field for the first time in weeks.
Benjamin Russell (11-8-1)
The Wildcats only picked up one win over their three games last week, but they were one out away from a win over Auburn until things went into extra innings.
The week started with a 13-6 loss to Alabama Christian Academy before the Wildcats could turn a 9-3 victory over Opelika 24 hours later.
On April Fool’s day, the Wildcats had their work cut out for them and ultimately fell apart late in the going.
Auburn waited until the 10th inning to hang three more runs on the board, but it was the tying run in the seventh inning that led to the Wildcats’ defeat.
Even in the loss, the Wildcats benefited from home runs off the bats of Emma Tapley and Macie Knox.
Dadeville (4-9)
The Tigers fell in both games last week to St. James 13-7 and 9-5.
In the second game, the Tigers gave up the lead in the fourth inning as St. James moved ahead 5-2. Dadeville responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but St. James knocked in four more runs in the fifth to pick up the 9-3 lead. Dadeville tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth for the eventual final score.
Horseshoe Bend (7-12, 0-2)
Horseshoe Bend returned to action after more than two weeks on the sidelines in a 13-1 loss to Ranburne.
A sacrifice fly was the only run for the Generals in the loss.
Reeltown (5-13, 0-2)
The Rebels were slated to play games last week but weather had other plans in store and Reeltown was left out of action for a week. Their first games of April come on the road this week with a game against Dadeville at home.
These next games are must-win if the Rebels hope to reach the postseason.