It was a tough week for the local programs as spring breaks swan song found each program handed a loss.
Benjamin Russell was off through spring break for Alexander City schools but the Tallapoosa County programs were still in full swing. Dadeville dropped their games along with Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown leaving the spring break time a bit sour for each program.
Benjamin Russell (9-6-1)
The softball program was off last week due to spring break, getting rest and getting over any nagging injuries they may have had.
Dadeville Lady Tigers (3-7)
The Tigers held two games during the week but the program couldn’t score a win. A close fight against Sylacauga in the early stages of the event came up empty with the program dropping the game 23-4.
Their next game against Beulah was a 4-0 loss.
Horseshoe Bend (7-11)
The Generals only played one game last week, a 19-10 loss to Handley. The Generals lost the lead in the first inning and couldn’t come back as Handley scored in every inning but the sixth.
Kennedy Templeton knocked a home run in the game.
Reeltown High (5-13)
The Reeltown Rebels’ only game of the week was a 13-3 loss to Loveless Academic Magnet Program. The Rebels fell behind 9-0 in the first three innings but rallied back with three runs in the fourth and fifth inning but Loveless never relinquished the lead.